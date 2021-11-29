GRAND RAPIDS — Both Garett Drotts and Joey DelGreco had hat tricks as Grand Rapids opened its season with an 11-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Saturday at IRA Civic Center.
Drotts scored at 2:43 of the first period, then at 10:09 and 16:38 of the second period.
DelGreco scored at 15:14, short-handed, in the first period, then at 3:36 of the second period and 9:56, on the power play, in the third period.
Kaden Nelson added two goals for the Thunderhawks, and getting one each were Kyle Henke, Hayden DeMars and Blayne Mortenson.
Grand Rapids goaltender Myles Gunderson had 14 stops for the shutout.
Logan Radovich stopped 25 shots in two periods of work. Brayden Boyer had four saves in the third period.
HC 0 0 0 — 0
GR 5 4 2 — 11
First Period — 1. GR, Kyle Henke (Gus Drennen, Ren Morque), 1:44; 2. GR, Garett Drotts (Kaden Nelson), 2:43; 3. GR, Nelson (Joey DelGreco, Morgue), 5:43; 4. GR, Hayden DeMars (Blayne Mortenson), 13:05; 5. GR, DelGreco (Henry Sterle), sh, 15:14.
Second Period — 6. GR, Mortenson (DeMars, Sterle), :36; 7. GR, DelGreco (Drotts, DeMars), 3:36; 8. GR, Drotts (DelGreco), 10:09; 9. GR, Drotts, 16:38.
Third Period — 10. GR, DelGreco (Morque, Easton Young), pp, 9:56; 11. GR, Nelson (DelGreco), sh, 16:40.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Logan Radovich 15-10-x—25; Brayden Boyer x-x-4—4; Grand Rapids, Myles Gunderson 5-7-2—14.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 3-9; Grand Rapids 4-11.
