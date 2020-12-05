DRIVEN DIVER

AURORA — Mesabi East senior Kailey Fossell had hoped to compete for a state championship this year at the state swimming and diving meet.
Finishing as the fourth best diver at state the year prior, Fossell knew she had the ability to take home gold — if she had been given the opportunity.
The COVID-19 pandemic altered the high school sports landscape this fall, eliminating all state meets and tournaments due to an abundance of caution.
While Fossell won her third straight section diving championship in late October, she never got her final crack at a state title. And although that fact is disappointing, Fossell says she can look back on her career and feel proud.
“That’s the best way for me describe it,” Fossell said. “It’s a proud feeling. After finishing so high last year, I had never felt more proud of myself. Coming into this year, I know I could’ve done even better. It’s disappointing not to have a state meet to prove that but I know I’ve accomplished so much as a diver and it’s just a great feeling.”
When Fossell was just getting her toes wet as a diver in the seventh grade, she recalls looking up to a strong group of senior divers across Section 7A. When those girls graduated, the strength of diving in the section went away. As she got older, the standards for diving in the section once again got higher and Fossell says she’s very excited with the way the section looks nowadays.
“Those senior girls I saw when I was in seventh grade, I would be so amazed at their dives. When they graduated, the section really took a hit but these past two years we’ve been slowly gaining more divers back. This year about 17 or 18 competed at sections, which is more than I’ve seen over the past few seasons so we’re definitely growing again.”
Even better for Fossell, she was joined by two diving teammates on the varsity team this year: her younger sister Alexa Fossell and senior Aaliyah Sahr. Not having to dive by herself, Fossell was encouraged as she watched her teammates improve.
“I don’t like diving by myself but that’s what I’ve been used to. One of the girls diving with me this year was my sister and that was the best feeling to have. All of the girls diving this year made it fun. We cheer each other on and bring each other up when we’re down. Being able to lift each other up is so important in a sport like diving.”
Her new teammates were fast learners with her sister finishing in fifth place at sections and the senior Sahr taking home sixth.
“The new girls started from the bottom this year and they came all the way up to the top in less than six months. They both did that and it was very impressive considering how hard the season was.”
Fossell doesn’t just dive, however. She took an increased role in the swimming pool as well and medaled in two more events at sections after she was done diving.
Part of the 200 yard freestyle relay team, Fossell and her teammates finished second in the section and would have qualified for state had the meet been held. She ended her day in the 100 yard backstroke, finishing sixth. She was one of four Giants to finish inside the top eight in that event.
While she wasn’t as fond of swimming compared to diving in the beginning, Fossell says the extra work in the pool paid off by the end of the season.
“Coach Isaacson made me get in the pool three times a week this year and at first it was so tough on my body. I got used to it though and it wasn’t as hard anymore by the end of the year and I ended up doing pretty good in my other events.”
What helps make Fossell such a strong force on the board and in the pool? Giants Coach Jon Isaacson says a multitude of factors play into it.
“Kailey is really driven and has a very supportive family,” Isaacson said. “But she also has a great sense of balance and coordination that help push her over the edge in a sport like diving.
“On her drive, she really is willing to do everything it takes to get better, and that includes going down to the cities to dive even more during her free time. The fact that she’s willing to do that and her family is willing to help make that possible for her is really great and definitely a big part of her success.”
On her balance and coordination, Isaacson says those are especially important for divers as they’re just getting started.
“Diving is so different from swimming. I feel like in swimming, you can take anyone and make a decent swimmer out of them. In diving, you do have to have some gifts. She has a background in dance and that helped her immensely when she got started. Not everyone has the balance and coordination you need to make it work. She’s worked very hard to get to where she is but she also takes advantage of some great natural gifts that help make it all positive.”
Fossell attributes large portions of her success to the Giants diving coach Dave Setnicker. Fossell says Setnicker’s coaching as well as increased training opportunities have made the diving program that much stronger.
“Dave has definitely gotten tougher on me,” Fossell said. “But that’s a good thing. He’s brought so many tools to us. We now get to go to the gymnastics studio in Virginia and work with the trampolines and ropes there. We have mats and a flip station here at the pool now and that’s something I wish we had when I was younger.
“I feel like I would’ve been even better had we had those things earlier but now I’m so excited for the girls coming up because they get to have all these tools right from the start.”
Looking ahead to the future, Fossell has heard from a few schools that would look to add her to their diving team. Fossell says getting the chance to continue on past high school was a driving force for her this year.
“I wasn’t super bummed out by the end of the season. I was excited for what’s to come because I knew I could have the chance to dive for four more years.”
Isaacson says Fossell definitely has what it takes to dive at the collegiate level and he’s excited to see how she progresses at the next level.
“She’ll be able to make academics and athletics work,” Isaacson said. “She’s a very smart girl and I’m sure she’s going to be learning a lot more difficult dives and learning how to dive at three meters instead of just one meter like we do in high school. I think she’ll thrive on that. She’ll love the challenge.”
Fossell plans to go into nursing and earn her BSN before going on to become a nurse anesthetist.
Looking back on a team that just won its third section title in a row, Fossell says there are a lot of emotions that come up, but all of them are positive.
“Diving has helped me make so many friends, not only on my team but all across the area. There are so many great friends I’ve made from other schools because of swimming and diving. You get close with everyone because it’s a tough sport. You enjoy it together.
“Looking back at what we’ve done as a team, I feel accomplished. When we won that first section title for Mesabi East, it felt like we made history. Then the next two years happened and we won it two more times. Winning it this year with COVID going on felt like even more history. I just feel proud of myself and my other teammates. We’ve done so much together.”
Leaving a historic mark on the history of Mesabi East swimming and diving, Fossell gave out some advice to potential would-be divers looking to get their start.
“I feel like you have to be a little bit on the fierce side. You have to be a little bit dangerous. Don’t be afraid. You’re going to go through some hard times, and those hard times will be very low but you just have to get through it. Eventually, it will all just click and you’ll hit highs you didn’t know you could hit.”
