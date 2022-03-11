CHERRY — Can small and quick beat length and size?
That question will be answered today when the Cherry High School boys basketball team takes on South Ridge, beginning at 11 a.m. in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest at Ralph Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
The Panthers have the Twin Towers in Austin Josephson and Slayton Stroschein, who stand 6-feet-10-inches and 6-9, respectively.
The Tigers tallest player is 6-2 sophomore Isaac Asuma, but Cherry coach Jordan Christianson believes his teams’ speed and quickness can counteract South Ridge’s height.
“Having that kind of height does impose some issues, but no matter what style you play, you can find ways around it,” Christianson said. “We’re a smaller and quicker team. We’ll do what we do best.
“We’ll focus on what we have, and what they might not have.”
The first time the two teams met was on Jan. 4, and Cherry managed to pull away for an 85-41 victory.
“We were able to bring it out a little bit and get some transition baskets,” Christianson said. “We shot lights out the first time we played them, but you can’t rely on that. We were able to get to the basket and go inside-out.
“We hit some early threes, so they had to come out and guard us. That opened up the perimeter a little bit. That opened up some driving and cutting lanes.”
Christianson is hoping his team can spread the Panthers out in this contest.
“With 6-10 and 6-9 and 6-4 (Jaxson Bennett), it’ll be hard to get anything on the inside,” Christianson said. “If we can get them away from the basket, that will help immensely. That’s easier said than done.”
Defensively, the Tigers will have their hands full with Josephson and Stroschein.
“That’s the tricky part,” Christianson said. “They do a lot of high-lows, and with those bigs, it’s hard to defend. You can pressure the ball, but they will hold it up over their heads and look for each other.
“If we can maintain ball pressure, we can make it harder for them to get the ball inside. We’ll need team defense. We need to know when and who to collapse off of.”
The Tigers will try to apply as much pressure as they can against the Panthers.
“That’s our style. That’s how we like to play,” Christianson said. “It’s no secret. We’ll keep playing our style of basketball. At the beginning of the season, we said we were going to play one style, then make adjustments here and there.
“We want them to adjust to us, and focus on what we do.”
Last year, Cherry made it to the quarterfinal round of the tournament, but lost to Northland.
Being a second-year coach, Christianson said he changed things up, and that was a mistake.
“We got out of our routine last year because it was the playoffs,” Christianson said. “This year, we’re staying with what we’ve done all season. Being a second-year coach, I had to change things up.
“Now that I have more experience, and the guys have more experience, we know how to handle these experiences a little better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.