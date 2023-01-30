ELY—The Ely boys’ and girls’ Nordic ski teams both finished second Saturday at their home invite, falling short behind Duluth East. The Timberwolves’ Zoe Devine led the way, winning the girls pursuit race with a combined time of 33:49.9.

The meet featured both pursuit and relay races with the combined scores forming a team’s score. The Greyhound boys won the meet with 387 points while Ely was second at 359. Mesabi East Area finished third with 349.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments