ELY—The Ely boys’ and girls’ Nordic ski teams both finished second Saturday at their home invite, falling short behind Duluth East. The Timberwolves’ Zoe Devine led the way, winning the girls pursuit race with a combined time of 33:49.9.
The meet featured both pursuit and relay races with the combined scores forming a team’s score. The Greyhound boys won the meet with 387 points while Ely was second at 359. Mesabi East Area finished third with 349.
On the girls side, Duluth East took home the crown with 389 points, Ely second with 366 and Mesabi East sixth with 288. A total of nine teams in both boys and girls raced in the meet.
On the girls side, Ely’s Devine took home top honors after putting down a combined classic and freestyle time of 33:49.9. Devine was the top finisher in both races before combining her times, winning the classic race with a time of 16:30.9 before taking the freestyle crown with a time of 17:19.2.
Phoebe Helms was second for the Timberwolves, finishing 14th overall with a combined time of 38:07.7. Helms was 14th in the classic race (18:45.7) and 14th in the freestyle (19:22.2). Claire Blauch rounded out Ely’s scoring top three with a combined time of 38:15.8 (18:45+19:22.2), enough for 15th place.
Aubree Skelton led the Mesabi East Area girls contingent, taking 17th overall with a combined time of 38:53.8. Skelton was 16th in the classic race (18:55.8) and 19th in the freestyle race (19:58.7).
Wrenna Galloway was second for the Giants, taking 37th place with a combined time of 43:34.0 (21:09+22:25.4). Sophie Roark was 51st with a combined time of 48:06.3 (23:23+24:43.3).
In the relay race, Ely’s Kelly Thompson and Sydney Durkin finished third overall with a time of 11:41.9. Mesabi East’s Liz Nelson and Mia Stark finished in fourth place with a time of 11:59.2.
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton’s Megan Chipskie and Charlotte Ripp won the relay race with a time of 11:10.9.
Mesabi East Area’s Connor Matschiner was the top area boys finisher, taking fifth place overall after combining his classic and freestyle times. In the classic race, Matschiner was seventh with a time of 15:54.4 before taking sixth in the freestyle with a time of 16:28.2. His combined time of 32:22.4 moved him up to fifth, about 20 seconds away from fourth place.
Eli Olson was Ely’s top finisher on the boys side. Olson started his day with an 18th place finish in the classic race (17:17.9). He followed that up with a seventh place finish in the freestyle race (16:48.6). His combined time of 34:05.9 was enough for 11th place overall.
Other scoring finishers for the Mesabi East pursuit skiers include Cameron Stocke in 15th place (16:45.8 classic + 17:45.2 freestyle) with a time of 34:30.8 and Hudson Pietrini in 27th (18:24+18:51.1).
Other scoring finishers for the Timberwolves include Dylan Durkin in 12th place (16:32+17:38.4) and Silas Solum in 17th place (16:59+18:21.2).
In the relay race, Ely’s Tory Hughley and Milo McClelland finished second with a combined time of 10:23.0. Mesabi East Area’s Ben Gornik and Noah Markfort finished third with a time of 10:43.7.
Duluth East’s Oliver Miatke won the pursuit race with a combined time of 30:15.4 (14:35+15:40.5). Cloquet/Esko/Carlton’s William Bauer and Hunter Williams won the relay race with a time of 10:07.5.
Area Nordic skiers will be back in action on Thursday at the Duluth East Invite at the Snowflake Nordic Ski Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.