CLOQUET—Duluth East dominated once again but it was the Ely girls’ who had the best result among local team’s at Tuesday’s CEC Under the Lights Invite at Pine Valley in Cloquet.

Zoe Devine posted a third place finish with a 5K time of 16:42.4 to lead the Timberwolves to a second place team finish. Claire Blauch was sixth (17:52.6), Ava Skustad 12th (18:18.9) and Phoebe Helms 19th (18:56.7) to round out Ely’s scoring top four.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments