Devils will look to their seniors this year

VIRGINIA — The Virginia baseball team will look to a group of eight seniors to lead them through the 2021 season.
“It’s nice to have a senior group that provides that leadership,’’ 10th year head coach Brian Skadsem said.
They have led the Blue Devils to a 3-1 start through Monday with their next game Thursday against Eveleth-Gilbert.
One trait for the Virginia team has come out this season, the coach said, and that is the ability to come from behind.
“We have been very resilient,’’ Skadsem said, and found a way to win in three of the first four games.
The Blue Devil offense has also scored runs in bunches to start the season. Virginia has averaged 14 runs per game in their three wins, while putting up just three in a 15-3 loss at Esko, which could be the team to beat in the North.
“We’re swinging at good pitches and at least we’re putting the ball in play,’’ Skadsem said.
The Devils need to work on their pitching and their defense, the coach added. There have been some pitching struggles due to field and weather conditions, but others have shown that the Virginia squad can rely on them, he added. “They are able to get the job done.’’
“Our defense has been a little bit up and down,’’ according to Skadsem, who said better on and off the field communication is needed.
The contingent of fiery seniors includes: Mason Carlson, P/IF; Landin McCarty, catcher; Dan Moore, P/IF; Tom Nemanich, P/1B; Logan Nordby, 2B; Nick Peters, P/IF; and Cole Schaefer, LF;
Others expected to contribute, include: senior Andrew Bird, RF; senior Dray Chafee, 1B; senior Joe Pucel, P/1B; junior Dylan Bartlett, P;
junior Sam Carlson, P; junior Gavin Dahl, OF; junior Ian Kangas, C; sophomore Dylan Hedley, P; John Kendall, P; Jacob Koehler, C; Zane Lokken, P/2B; James Toman, C.
Skadsem said the underclassmen are untested, but “a couple sophomores have kind of shown that they belong at the varsity level.’’ More players will get that opportunity now when the team starts playing more games each week, he added.
Across the board, all of the players are “elated to be playing the game’’ after the coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports in 2020. “Every time you get on the field you think about last year.’’
As far as goals for the season, “I’m kind of leaning towards goals of being competitive every game, having quality sportsmanship and playing hard on every pitch.’’ That is definitely something he wants his team to be known for, especially having opponents say Virginia plays hard.
