Devils topple Bombers, 55-39

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team had to deal with a Barnum team that had some big height on the court Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils used their shooters to hit some big three-point buckets on their way to a 55-39 win over the Bombers. The Blue Devils never trailed in the game.
Virginia raced out to a quick 8-2 lead when Anna Fink and Kelsey Squires each hit three-pointers to give them the six-point lead.
The Bombers fought there way back in to the game when Anessa Davis hit a jumper and Jacinda Wright nailed a three-pointer to cut the Blue Devils lead down to three, 10-7.
A Janie Potts bucket and an Erin Haerer free throw made it a 13-9 Virginia lead. The Bombers called a time out with 9:03 left to play in the half.
Coming out of the time out Fink stole the ball and made a layup before Aleksia Tollefson made a bucket of her own to extend the lead to eight.
The Bombers started to get the ball inside to six-foot-three junior Allison Marine who was able to put in some easy hoops. Virginia led 19-10 while Marine put in two quick buckets to get the Bombers as close as they would get for the rest of the contest.
Lexi Lamppa hit a jumper and Fink hit one more to give the Blue Devils a nine-point lead, 23-14. Rayna Klejeski hit a short jumper to score the Bombers final points of the half.
Haerer hit a pair of free throws, Janine Potts nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and Emma Lamppa hit a three-pointer of her own to make it a 31-16 Blue Devils lead at the half.
Fink led the Blue Devils with nine points in the half and Marine led the Bombers with eight.
“Overall I think we did pretty good on her in the half,” Blue Devils head coach Spencer Aune said of the Barnum post. “She is tough out there in the paint and Janie was doing a good job on her.”
The Bombers opened up the second half with a three-pointer from Jacinda Wright to make it a 31-19 contest.
The Blue Devils responded with nine straight points, including back-to-back threes from Potts and Rian Aune to extend their lead to 21.
“We were really moving the ball around on offense,” Aune said. “And I was happy with our pressure defense.”
Klejeski scored a bucket and was fouled. She made the free throw and that cut the Blue Devils lead to 18 points.
A Fink drive and bucket brought the lead back to 20.
Marine took a charge in the paint to get the Bombers fired up before she went on to score eight points to try and bring her team back, 48-34.
The Blue Devils called a time out to regroup. Following the time out, Haerer hit a free throw before Klejeski scored the final points of the game for the Bombers with a layup and was fouled. She made the free throw and it was a 50-39 game with 3:40 to play.
Virginia called one final timeout and following the break, slowed the game down to run out the clock. The Bombers were forced to foul the Blue Devils to try to get the ball back.
With under a minute to play Emma Lamppa hit a deep three before Aune was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to close out the game.
“Our girls hit a couple of big threes for us and like I said before, I really like how we moved the ball around,” Aune said.
Virginia had 10 players score in the contest with Fink leading the way with 12 points. Marine led the Bombers with 16.
Barnum falls to 2-6 on the season. The Blue Devils are now 6-5 and will travel to play in Superior, today.
“It will be another tough non-conference game for us,” Aune said. “We will need to be ready to play some good ball.”
BHS 16 23 — 39
VHS 31 24 — 55
Barnum: Kendra Jurek 2, Rayna Klejeski 13, Jacinda Wright 6, Annessa Davis 2, Allison Marine 16; Three pointers: Wright 2; Free throws: 7-9; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: None
Virginia: Anna Fink 12, Rian Aune 6, Maija Lamppa 2, Emma Lamppa 6, Lexi Lamppa 2, Paige Maki 6, Kelsey Squires 3, Erin Haerer 8, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Janie Potts 8; Three pointers: Emma Lamppa 2, Potts 2, Fink 1, Aune 1; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: None;
