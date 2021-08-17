VIRGINIA — Getting her players on and off the court early in the day, Virginia girls’ tennis coach Kortney Rosati is using the opening week of practice to evaluate her players and see how the lineup shakes out.
Setting a practice start time of 7 a.m., Rosati says her team is happy to beat the heat as they play for a spot on this year’s varsity squad.
“It’s nice to get on the courts early and get off early, especially with how warm it’s been lately,” Rosati said at Tuesday’s practice. “Our girls like to get after it right away and then they have the rest of the day to rest up and do whatever they’d like. I’m really pleased so far with how much excitement there is within the team, even if they have to get up really early to be here.”
Blue Devil seniors and team captains Ava Fink and Abby Kramer say the early start helps get the entire team motivated through the toughest days of fall camp.
“I think it shows our dedication and how willing we are to give our best to this team,” Fink said. “The girls are willing to work hard and get better as a team. It shows how strong we could be.”
“It really helps with the girls’ motivation too,” Kramer added. “If you can get here for a 7 a.m. practice, it shows you want to be here. There’s a lot of spots to fill on the varsity team and it shows us as captains that the girls are excited to play and step up.”
Using the first week of fall camp as a way to gauge her team, Rosati says the opening week will have a lot of match play between her players. The results of the match play should help her figure out her lineup for their upcoming season opener.
“We’re playing it out and seeing who fits where,” Rosati said. “We want to see where the potential is on this team. Some girls, you can see they’re ready and they’ve been working hard in the offseason. For others, we want to use this first week as a way to get them in that competitive spirit as they go for a spot.”
As two of the more veteran players on a younger team, Fink and Kramer want the underclassmen players to gain some confidence out on the court and they hope the match play is a strong start to that.
“The younger girls, we know they have it in them,” Kramer said. “This is for them to show us older girls that they have the confidence to play and do their best at the varsity level.”
That also means finding the right balance between friendly competition and teamwork.
“I hope to see a lot of competitiveness out there,” Fink said. “But not to the point where it ruins friendships. We want the girls to work hard for a spot but also know when to draw the line and be a good teammate for the other girls out here.”
Of her two captains, Rosati said the pair compliment each other well when it comes to being leaders on and off the court.
“Ava, you can tell she was going to be a leader right off the bat,” Rosati said. “She’s very serious about tennis. She’s committed and pushes herself year-round to be the best player she can be. She really wants to do well and make this season a good one and that means stepping up to be one of our leaders.
“Abby is just a great, all-around person. She’s someone that’s very sociable and the other girls are comfortable around her. Other girls know they can go up to her and ask her for help.
“I think we have two very strong leaders between those two but really we have a lot of leaders among the entire team. Those two, however, definitely have shown that they’re ready to take on that leadership role.”
A younger team by Virginia’s standards, Fink and Kramer are both excited about the chance of leading their teammates and seeing where their potential lies.
“We have a lot of potential on this team,” Fink said. “We just need to work hard and find out where we can use that potential. If we work together, I think we can be a really strong team. A lot of other teams might not be expecting us to be strong, but I think we can be.”
“And being a younger team, we want to help build something strong this year,” Kramer said. “That will help out the team next year when we’re gone. It’s important for us to do the best job we can to make the team better for years to come.”
In her second year at the helm of the Blue Devils, Rosati says she learned quite a bit in her first season and she’s ready to take that and apply it to this season.
“There’s a lot more organization this year,” Rosati said. “Knowing the players has helped a lot. I know more of their backgrounds compared to last year when I was just meeting them. Being able to take that into consideration is super nice and gives me a much better footing this year.
“I know what I’m looking for and what I want to work on. Looking at last season, I know there were some things I’d do differently so it helps to have that in mind this year.”
With the 2020 season marred by the pandemic, Rosati and her captains are hopeful this season can go off without a hitch.
“We’re all just really excited to get back to something that’s almost normal,” Kramer said. “The whole team wants to play strong this year and having the entire season to do that is something that will help us.”
“Being able to have a full season as seniors is something we’ve looked forward to now for a while,” Fink said. “Getting out here and playing strong tennis and not having any issues is hopefully a return to normal for us.”
Rosati agreed, saying she can already tell this season has a better feel about it.
“It’s a complete change from last season and you can tell with the girls’ attitudes,” Rosati said. “They’re just excited to go. Playing with all the extra rules and guidelines from last year, you can just feel how eager everyone is to get back into it and have a normal, regular season again.”
“We’re definitely excited,” Fink said. “I think we have a really great team this year and we’re thankful for them and for the coaches for coming out and trying to make it so special.”
