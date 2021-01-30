Devils sluggish in 72-54 loss to Hermantown

HERMANTOWN — The Virginia boys’ basketball team had a solid start in their Saturday afternoon matchup with Hermantown.
That didn’t carry over for the rest of the game, however, as the Devils fell to the Hawks, 72-54.
Nick Peters led the Blue Devils in scoring with 18 points. Blake Schmitz led all scorers with 20 points for Hermantown. Ryan Zastrow finished with 19. Keaton Christianson chipped in with 10.
Trailing 35-26 at the half, Virginia head coach Derek Aho said his team’s play in the beginning looked solid, but couldn’t keep up the tempo they had set.
“We came out strong,” Aho said. “We went up by six or eight early right away and we knew we had to set the tempo and be aggressive especially when you play Hermantown or any bigger school.
“But then we started taking plays off and missing defensive rotations. We couldn’t keep the intensity up and we stopped creating turnovers. We just can’t be consistent for the whole game right now.”
When it comes to finding that consistency, Aho says his players will need to buy in at some point.
“If we sit back and keep letting teams pound on us, we’ll never set the tone. As coaches, we can only say it to the kids so many times. They have to find a way to step up and buy in at some point.”
Virginia will be back in action on Tuesday when they play host to Chisholm.
VHS 26 28 — 54
HHS 35 37 — 72
Virginia: Logan Nordby 5, Kobe Casey 4, Nick Peters 18, Gavin Dahl 5, Dan Squires 7, Jack Toman 5, Mason Carlson 8, Cameron Stocke 4; Three pointers: Peters 1, Toman 1; Free throws: 16-28; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Hermantown: Ryan Zastrow. 19, Michael Lau 4, Kadence Tinsley 4, Keaton Christianson 10, Drew Schimtz 3, Blake Schmitz 20, Nathan Hill, Griffin Flaa 5, Peyton Menzel 5; Three pointers: Zastrow 1, Lau 1, Christianson 1, D. Schmitz 1, B. Schmitz 2, Flaa 1, Menzel 1; Free throws: 16-19; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: Zastrow.
