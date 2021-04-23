Devils’ Skorich signs on to be a Cobber

VIRGINIA — When choosing where she wanted to go to college after high school, Virginia tennis player Mary Skorich knew it had to be a place that would let her continue on in academics, the arts and athletics.
On Friday, Skorich put pen to paper and committed to Concordia College - Moorhead, continuing her tennis career with the Cobbers beginning next school year.
A top student academically, Skorich has kept busy all throughout high school with tennis, softball, choir, theater and many other activities that never leave her in one place for too long. Getting her first look at Concordia in the fall of 2019, Skorich learned it was a school that wouldn’t make her pick and choose between all of her favorite activities.
“My first goal was finding a school that had what I wanted education-wise,” Skorich said Friday at Virginia High School. After a visit to the school Skorich was sold. “I really liked the campus and decided I would look into it when I got home. I found out they had a really good English writing program, they had strong music programs, theater and tennis. They had everything I wanted and I get to do everything that I wanted to be able to do without making the tough decision to cut something out.”
Being a six-year letter winner with the Blue Devils in tennis, Skorich continued to flourish on the court as the years went on and became Virginia’s top singles player in her senior season. Long-time coach Jeff Mauston said it was clear from a young age that Skorich was a talented, hard working player.
“From seventh grade on, we could see that Mary would be a unique player,” Mauston said. “She didn’t have the most skills at first but she outworked everybody at a very young age. Then she became the most skilled and she still worked harder than everybody else. Every lap, every drill she gave 100%. It was easy to see she’d be a top tier player.”
Skorich doesn’t know when exactly the idea of college tennis entered her mind, but she knows it’s been something she’s wanted to do for some time now and hopes to make it a lifelong sport.
“I don’t know if there was a specific time I wanted to do it, but it’s always been in my head. My sister [Megan] played some college tennis and I liked the idea of continuing on with the sport. It’s a sport you can continue on for the rest of your life. Being able to do it competitively at the college level, well I figured I loved it in high school so it just made sense to keep going.”
After attending one of the Cobbers’ meets last month, Skorich was reassured about her decision to attend Concordia as she got to speak with the coach and some of the team’s players.
Talking to the coaches before one of their meets, it was clear to see that they’ve very excited for me to come out there. I also got to speak with one of the girls on the team that’s also involved in the theater program. Getting to speak with someone that does a lot of things just like me was reassuring.”
Skorich plans to enroll in Concordia’s English writing program, an area of study that is very special for her.
“Throughout my entire life I’ve always loved reading. Having an older sister and being taken to all of her sports and activities, I always had a book with me and was reading whenever I could. It made me fall in love with literature. I love being a part of the story and I want to be able to do that for other people that are like me and want to be in the story as well.”
When it comes to her tennis game, Skorich is excited about the prospect of learning new things at a higher level. Working with the same coaches for so many years, a new perspective can go a long way.
“It’s definitely a higher level of play. Every coach has a different playing style and different techniques they use to teach. It’ll be nice to work under somebody else that can help my game in a different way that maybe I haven’t gotten to see yet.”
Mauston believes Skorich’s drive and determination will make her a perfect fit for the collegiate level, but she’ll need to do some growing first.
“She’ll fit in well there,” Mauston said. “She’ll take some lumps at first but she’ll figure out the difference between the high school and college level quickly. More important than her skills on the court is her character. She just gets it. She’s a kid you don’t ever have to worry about. Getting to know her was a blessing and I’m very fortunate that I was able to coach for as long as I did.”
When it comes to those she’s learned under for so long, Skorich says it’ll be hard stepping away from their guidance, but she knows they’re always a call or text away.
“Having them here and throughout my life, building my tennis career and myself as a person has been very special. It’s sad going off and not having that anymore and going somewhere where I don’t know as many people, but I still have them. I can still call or text them any time I need to.”
Her parents, Brenda and Peter, have also been a huge influence on her growth. Whether it’s coming to games and performances or being the one to bring her there in the first place and get her on the right path, Skorich attributes much of her success to them.
“If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be in anything. They took me everywhere. Once I turned 16, I could drive myself places but they were still at every game, every meet and every performance. I’m so grateful for both of them. I wouldn’t be the person that I am today without them.”
