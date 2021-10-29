Devils season ended by Raiders, 3-0

COLERAINE — The No. 4 Virginia volleyball team saw their season come to an end Friday, falling in three sets (25-12, 25-18, 25-18) to No. 1 Greenway in a Section 7AA quarterfinal match.
Maya Carlson led the way in kills with eight for the Blue Devils, adding on 12 digs. Rian Aune finished with six kills and 17 digs. Ashley Dahl tallied 12 digs and Macy Westby finished with 15 set assists and 10 digs.
Greenway was led by Bri Miller with 15 kills and 10 digs. Emma Markovich added 14 kills and 11 digs. Kyra Williams and Ellie Vekich added 10 and 11 digs, respectively, while Lexi Hammer put up 40 set assists in the win.
Greenway will take on No. 2 Rush City in the 7AA semifinals Wednesday in Hermantown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.