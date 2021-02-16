HIBBING — Sitting at 98 falls, Hibbing senior David Platt was looking to break a long-standing record in Bluejacket wrestling.
Will Johnson holds the mark with 99 pins, and with two matches Tuesday, Platt was hoping to take that mark down.
When the night was over, Platt picked up two wins, but only one fall to tie Johnson’s mark.
That record-tying fall came against Virginia Area, but the Blue Devils came away with the all-important dual-meet win, downing the Bluejackets 45-31 at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Platt will have to wait one more meet to try and break the record, but getting that 99th fall wasn’t even his biggest win of the night.
Against Detroit Lakes, Platt went up against the third-ranked wrestler in the state at 152-pounds, Brody Ulliyot, and he beat him 6-3.
Platt could have dodged him, but he was looking forward to the match.
“He beat me last year at the state tournament in the semifinals,” Platt said. “The schedule is different this year. I don’t get as many tough opponents as I normally do. I like going out there and wrestling those better kids.”
Platt even had a strategy heading into the match.
“Just watching the videos from state, I knew he was tough on the bottom,” Platt said. “He’s got that roll (the Ullyott role), so I had to stay away from that. I didn’t get my arms underneath him.
“When I got a takedown, I either cut him, or I rode him for a little bit to where I felt comfortable.”
But make no mistake, Platt has his sights set on that 100th pin.
His 99th fall came against Damion Tapio at 1:58.
“It’ll be exciting for our next dual meet to break that record, but it was big,” Platt said. “One hundred pins is a lot of pins in a high-school career. It’s time to break that record and push it up a little more to make it harder to beat.”
It wasn’t enough to push the Bluejackets past Virginia Area.
The Blue Devils got falls from Nolan Campbell at :14; Erik Sundquist at 1:07; Milgwen Tuchel at 1:29; and Cody Beier at 1:47. Asher Hedblom, Connor Morcom and Gavin Benz all won by forfeit and Jackson Kendall was a 9-3 decision.
Virginia Area got out to a 39-10 lead, but as Blue Devil coach Dennis Benz knows, momentum can turn 180-degrees.
That’s exactly what happened when Bryson Larrabee picked up a fall at 3:22, then Thomas Hagen got a pin at 2:40. Drew Shay won by fall at 1:53 to make it 39-28.
“It swings one way and your kids get fired up, then it goes the other way, but we knew it was going to be close,” Benz said. “They gave us some forfeits. It’s unfortunate for them, but the kids they forfeited to were good kids of ours.
“It’s not like we gave them anything.”
The match was coming down to the 220-pound tangle between Beier and Christopher Woods. A Woods fall would put Hibbing within five, but a Beier fall or win would give the Blue Devils the victory.
Beier was able to get his pin, all but ending the match.
“He’s been coming along,” Benz said. “He’s wrestled a little better than the match before that. He has to get a little more confidence, but that’s what it comes down to. We didn’t wrestle well at a couple of spots.
“They got the match ups they wanted, but he (Beier) wrestled well. I’m proud of him. All of the kids wrestled well. There were a couple of hiccups in there, but what are you going to do? Hibbing has some nice wrestlers.”
Ian Larrabee would finish the match off with an 8-6 decision.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce never thought his team was out of the match even though they were down by 29.
“We knew if we could pick things up at the top, we have a couple inexperienced kids up there, but when my kids come to wrestle, we put a product out there that’s quality,” Pierce said. “I’m impressed with what we do.
“There were a couple of matches where we knew there was nothing we could do in the lower weights, but we needed to keep it close. They did what they needed to do. That’s the best we could do. We have to wrestle with what we’ve got, and the kids did well.”
Virginia 45, Hibbing 31
106 — Christian Jelle, H, def. Dutch Hedblom, 11-2; 113 — Jackson Kendall, VA, def. Ethan Roy, 9-3; 120 — Asher Hedblom, VA, won by forfeit; 126 — Nolan Campbell, VA, pinned Gabe Martin, :14; 132 — Connor Morcom, VA, won by forfeit; 138 — Erik Sundquist, VA, pinned Preston Thronson, 1:07; 145 — Gavin Benz, VA, won by forfeit; 152 — David Platt, H, pinned Damion Tapio, 1:58; 160 — Milgwen Tuchel, VA, pinned Owen Hendrickson, 1:29; 170 — Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Gavin Flammigan, 3:22; 182 — Thomas Hagen, H, pinned Jacob Burress, 2:40; 195 — Drew Shay, H, pinned Zade Bennett, 1:53; 220 — Corey Beier, VA, pinned Christopher Woods, 1:47; 285 — Ian Larrabee, H, def. Reuben Mammenga, 8-6.
