HIBBING — Kortney Rosati has some big shoes to fill as coach for the Virginia High School girls tennis team, but at least she started her career on a positive note.
Rosati watched her team overcome some early struggles en route to a 6-1 victory over Hibbing Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Rosatti enjoyed the victory, but it wasn’t going to come easy.
“This match was evenly matched,” Rosati said. “We had three or four courts going back-and-forth the whole time. It was close all-around, so it was a good competition to start out with.
“We got that first match out of the way, so now, we’re ready to keep going.”
Early on, Hibbing coach Gary Conda liked what he was seeing, then his teams’ play slowly started to dissipate.
“All of the matches were tight,” Conda said. “We were lacking a little bit in putting volleys away, and getting through the nerves. It’s the same for them, but now we know what to work on.
“I think we can turn it around.”
The Bluejackets had early leads in just about every match, but they had trouble closing out points.
“In the doubles, it was quite obvious,” Conda said. “We didn’t know what to do with the ball when we were at the net. We hit it back to them, and we didn’t hit the ball in the right direction.
“We need some work on the volleys and the overheads. During our first week, we didn’t spend a lot of time doing that. We’ll pick up on that, and it should be better in the doubles the next time around.”
In singles, Mary Skorich downed Abigail Sullivan 6-3, 6-2; Ava Fink downed Megan Bussey 6-2, 6-2; and Anna Fink outlasted Mercedes Furin 6-3, 0-6, 6-1.
Hibbing’s lone win came from Claire Rewertz, who beat Ella Lamppa 7-5, 6-1.
“In singles, that shocked me,” Conda said. “They were a little more consistent than I expected. That’s how they beat us, just by being consistent, not making many errors and great strategy.
“We’ll get more confident. We’ll start moving the ball around a little more. Our most aggressive player was Claire. She’s not afraid to hit. She started slow, then her shots started working for her. We need some match experience.”
Virginia would sweep all of the doubles matches Jacie Smith and Anneka Lundgren beat Maddie Rewertz and Anikka Lundell 6-3, 6-2; Jayda Westerbur and Abby Kramer downed Kasey Jo Renskers and Lola Valeri 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; and Abby Keyport and Ellie Manninen beat Bella Vincent and Opal Valeri 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (10-7).
What did Rosati attribute that to?
“They had good attitudes, especially our doubles teams,” Rosati said. “They had their partner to keep them up. They had the attitude of, ‘We’re going to try our best, give it our all.’
“They weren’t going to give up without a fight. Even during the matches today, some of them would say, ‘This is what I need to work on. This is what I’m missing.’ They’re responsible for taking their own leadership roles.”
Virginia 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 — Mary Skorich, V, def. Abigail Sullivan 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 — Ava Fink, V, def. Megan Bussey, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Anna Fink, V, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-3, 0-6, 6-1; No. 4 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Ella Lamppa, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Jacie Smith-Anneka Lundgren, V, def. Maddie Rewertz-Annika Lundell, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 — Jayda Westerbur-Abby Kramer, V, def. Kasey Jo Renskers-Lola Valeri, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 — Abby Keyport-Ellie Manninen, V, def. Bella Vincent-Opal Valeri, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.