Devils hope tough early schedule pays dividends

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ tennis team has made it through their gauntlet of early season matches, including dates with several Class AA opponents. Returning now to a schedule of teams within their section, the Blue Devils hope the experience gained early in the season will guide them as the season wears on.
Second-year head coach Kortney Rosati says it was a unique way for her young squad to learn, but the Devils handled the challenge exceptionally well.
“It was good for us,” Rosati said. “We have a lot of girls that are inexperienced at the varsity level and the tough competition kind of showed them what that higher level of play is like and what we want to reach by the end of the season. It was a lot of strategic learning and nowe we get to take what we learned in those matches and apply it to future matches against teams in our own section.”
The Blue Devils graduated plenty of talent from last year’s roster, including Mary Skorich, Anneka Lundgren, Jacie Smith, Jayda Westerbur, Abby Keyport and Ellie Manninen. Losing six of your starting 10 means that plenty of spots are up for grabs.
“We lost at basically every spot. We had some strong singles players graduate and we basically lost our first two doubles teams so there’s spots that need to be filled all over. I know there are younger girls ready to come in and fight for those spots.”
Returning this year includes senior captains Ava Fink and Abby Kramer as well as Anna Fink and Ella Lamppa. Ava and Anna Fink, as well as Lamppa occupy Virginia’s top three singles slots with Alli Fink seeing the most time at No. 4 singles.
Kramer has teamed up with Mariele Paulsen at the No. 2 doubles spot. Ava Seppala and Paige Maki have filled in nicely at the No. 1 doubles slot with Theresa Anderson and Sydney Spelts seeing most of the playing time at No. 3 doubles.
Looking at potential gaps in leadership, Rosati says that hasn’t been an issue this season.
“Really all of the returning girls from last year have stepped up and been leaders for us. They’re bringing everyone together as a whole group instead of a few girls here and there so it’s nice to see them support those younger girls who are finding ways to step up on their own.”
With plenty of inexperienced players getting their first taste of varsity this season, Rosati says it’s been a learning experience for the coaches and players during their busy early stretch.
“The young girls have done what we’ve asked of them in those matches. We’re moving them around a lot in the lineup, testing different things out and they’re proving to us that they want to keep working hard and find a place on this team. They know other girls want to come in and play for a spot so everyone’s working hard to help each other.”
With quite a few of their matches ending as tight 4-3 battles, Rosati says it’s been important to watch those close matches and see where the small changes would have made a difference.
“We talk a lot about close matches. Sometimes even when the score says it’s not close, each individual game was close with a lot of deuce games. We want to use those to kind of fuel their fire and drive them to figure out how to flip those scores over. If it’s close, we want to keep pushing and find a way to get the win.”
Regardless of where this year’s team ends up, Rosati says she’s most excited about her players growing on the court.
“I just want them to be able to look at where we started and by the end of the season, see how much they’ve grown. I want them to work as a team but also grow as individuals, as doubles partners and just teammates in general. If we focus on our strengths and tighten up our weaknesses, I think we’ll show some great growth by season’s end.”
