Devils hang on to late lead over Tigers, 67-61

VIRGINIA — Thursday night’s battle between the Virginia and Cherry girls' basketball teams came down to the wire.
In a contest where neither team led by more than six points until the very end, it was a few well timed shots and clutch free throws that gave the Blue Devils the win over the Tigers, 67-61.
Cherry ran out to an early 6-1 lead with Faith Zganjer, Jillian Sajdak and Lauren Staples all dropping buckets to get the offense moving.
Virginia’s Anna Fink hit a runner to cut it to three before Staples knocked down a pair from the charity stripe.
Sophomore Emma Lamppa nailed a three for the Devils to cut the deficit to two but Staples continued to score with a bucket in the paint followed by two points on the drive to put her team up by four 12-8.
Virginia quickly tied things up with a shot from the short corner from Macy Westby and two singletons from Erin Haerer. Neither team allowed the other to run away with things as a lay-in from Cherry’s Kaylynn Cappo put the Tigers back up by a slim margin.
Virginia’s Paige Maki got her night started right after with three-point play on the following possession that put the Devils back in front 15-14. The lead kept changing hands after a Fink three put Virginia up 21-19 but a bucket from Rylee Mancina knotted things back up.
Later, a three from Mackenna Ridge put Cherry up by four, 32-28 but Virginia matched the Tigers as a late three by Rian Aune tied things at 33 heading into the break.
The second half played out similarly to the first with both squads trading slim leads. Maki hit a three to put Virginia up 36-35 but Staples responded with a long-range bomb of her own to take the lead back 38-36. A runner from Zganjer later put Cherry up 44-41, but another clutch three from Aune knotted things up again.
Mancina soon found a groove in the paint for the tigers and five straight points put her squad up 49-44. The Devils put on their best display of the night following the run, however, answering with nine straight to grab their own lead.
Aune hit a bucket going coast to coast before Maki put in four points of her. Maki hit one of two free throws while Aune hit two more herself as Virginia now led 53-49.
Cherry attempted to get back into it with a deep three from Sajdak, but their post game evaporated once Virginia switched to a zone defense away from the man-to-man they ran all game.
Forced to foul, the Tigers watched as the Devils snak enough late-game free throws to take the win, 67-61.
Aune led Virginia with 16 points. Fink and Maki had 12 each.
Lauren Staples paced Cherry with 16. Mancina and Sadjak put in 13 each.
On the win, Devils head coach Spencer Aune commended his team for managing to chip away at every lead the Tigers had.
“We found the right lineup late in the game and we just slowly started chipping away at it and hitting our shots,” Aune said. “We were kind of on a roll and I didn’t want to jinx that so we rode it out. Cherry was used to us rotating in and out quickly so once we found our groove with that last group of five, we stuck with it.”
Tigers head coach Danni Grotberg gave credit to Virginia for hitting their late shots, but also praised the fight in his team for their complete effort.
“Virginia hit some big shots,” Grotberg said. “They came up with some clutch threes and that zone they switched into messed us up for a little bit there. But I loved the effort from our girls. They played from start to finish and that’s all I’m asking from them. To come out and give a great team like that a full game and make them earn it, I can’t ask for more.”
Aune said the defensive switch was a key to stopping the pain Cherry was bringing in the paint.
“They’re really good at getting to the rim and they were hurting us by posting up down low. We haven’t practiced that defense much this year but the girls have run it in the past and they knew there was a chance we’d use it tonight and I’m glad we did.”
In the game until the very end, Grotberg said the Tigers held their own and made some impressive shots of their own when it mattered, but the Devils just found a few more.
“Our girls can make shots too and I expect that out of them. That’s the reason they’re on varsity. I expect them to make big shots too but Virginia just made more and that’s what it came down to.”
Cherry (1-3) battled Cook County on Friday. Scores from that game will be in Sunday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune. Virginia (3-1) will play host to Grand Rapids on Tuesday and International Falls on Thursday.
“Rapids will be our toughest opponent so far,” Aune said. They’re an excellent ball club and we’re going to have to continue to get better every day. It’ll be a big test but also a fun test for us to see where we stack up with one of the really great 3-A teams.”
CHS 33 28 — 61
VHS 33 34 — 67
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 6, Lauren Staples 16, Anna Serna 2, Kaylynn Cappo 4, Faith Zganjer 7, Rylee Mancina 13, Jillian Sadjak 13; Three pointers: Ridge 2, Staples 1, Sadjak 1; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 24; Fouled out: Serna.
Virginia: Anna Fink 12, Rian Aune 16, Maija Lamppa 6, Emma Lamppa 5, Lexi Lamppa 2, Paige Maki 12, Macy Westby 5, Erin Haerer 8, Janie Potts 1; Three pointers: Fink 2, Aune 3, E. Lamppa 1, Maki 1, Westby 1; Free throws: 21-28; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Chisholm 55,
Northeast Range 9
At Babbitt,
CHS 55
NR 9
Chisholm: Lola Huhta 7, Hannah Kne 9, Amanda Bjortomt 8, Amya Dobis-Fontane 2, Olivia Hutchings 9, Jade Wolfram 2, Tresa Baumgard 14; Three pointers Kne 1, Bjortomt 1; Free throwS: 9-15; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Northeast Range: Maizy Sundblad 4, Jenna Smith 5; Three pointers: Sundbald 1; Free throws: 2-5; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: Smith.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 72,
Cook County 23
At Mountain Iron, the MI-B boys’ basketball team had little issue Thursday in their home contest with Cook County.
Outsourcing the Vikings 46-9 in the first half, the Rangers cruised in the second to get the win 72-23.
Asher zubich led all scorers with 27 points. Nik Jesch added 22 for Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Cook County’s Derek Smith and Paul Dorr led the Vikings with nine points apiece.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-1) will host Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday.
CC 9 14 — 23
MIB 46 26 — 72
Cook County: Derek Smith 9, Denali Blackwell 3, Paul Dorr 9, Recko Helmerson 2; Three pointers: Blackwell 1, Dorr 1; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 27, Cooper Salinas 2, Mason Clines 8, Jeffrey Kayfes 7, Nik Jesch 22, Braxton Negen 4, MiCaden Clines 2; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Kayfes 1, Jesch 3; Free throws: 5-12; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
