Devils hand Rails 3-0 defeat

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils were definitely focused in Monday night as they handed the Rails a 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-22) defeat at the Roosevelt Gymnasium.
Virginia was coming off a pair of losses and didn’t want to see that happen again against visiting Proctor.
“I think we had a little bit more focus this game and we were able to come out and execute because of that. We need to make sure we’re staying on track,’’ head coach Jenessa Greenly said after the match. I think they were frustrated about our two losses last week, so they really wanted to come out strong and they did that. They did a good job.’’
Middle hitter Lexiss Trygg paced the Devils to the victory as she compiled 13 kills and added two blocks.
Greenly was happy with what she saw from the senior.
“She’s doing a very good job leading our team and our team is doing a very good job of following her example and playing as strong as they can on every single point.’’
That was evident in game one as Virginia worked together to get past the Rails, 25-22. Maya Carlson, Rian Aune, Trygg, and Alosha Ranum put down kill shots. Trygg took control late as she scored three of her team’s last four points to take the opener.
Proctor’s junior outside hitter Payton Rodberg (19 kills and nine digs in the match) did everything she could to keep her squad in the match. Proctor came up just three points shy in game one, but Virginia dominated game two, 25-14.
Elsie Hyppa joined Trygg on the hit parade, as did Carlson and Aune.
Virginia held just a 13-12 lead before aces by Ranum and Aune, along with two kills and a block by Trygg propelled the Devils to the game two win.
Rodberg, Aubrey Garner and Maddy Walsh helped Proctor power its way to a 12-10 lead in game three.
However, Virginia took control from there. The Devils outscored the rails 15-10 down the stretch, thanks in large part to Trygg, Hyppa, Aune.
The Devils controlled the latter half of game three, but Rodberg kept hammering out kills and had the Rails within two at 24-22. However, a Proctor miscue gave the game and the match to Virginia.
Asked about Rodberg, Greenly complimented her efforts.
“She’s got a great hit. A really nice arm swing. But we did our best to take her out of the game and sometimes we did it, sometimes we didn’t. Props to her. She’s a really good player.’’
The Blue Devils attack was also aided by 24 set assists from Macy Westby, four ace serves from Aune and five digs and four kills from Elsie Hyppa.
For the Rails, Gabby Jauhola engineered 36 set assists and dug up five volleyballs. Garner added nine digs and eight kills.
Greenly was pleased with her club’s performance overall — from defense to serve/receive and setting. “We did better than last week. It was a lot better. We’re getting there.’’
The Devils have continued to put in the work, she said, even as some girls have been gone for a little bit and the others are working through that.
“We have to be very flexible this year and the girls are doing a pretty good job of that.’’
Virginia (3-2) plays at International Falls on Thursday.
