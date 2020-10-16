Devils football falls to Agates, 20-12

TWO HARBORS — The Virginia football team struck first Thursday night in their road contest with Two Harbors, but the Agates outscored the Devils 20-6 in the second half to get the 20-12 win, moving Virginia to 0-2 on the season.
The Devils stopped a fourth-down try from the Agates late in the first quarter, giving them the ball with about 2:30 to go on the Agates’ 48-yard line. From there, the Devils marched down the field and while a Two Harbors penalty eventually gave them a first and goal from the three.
The quarter ended with the Devils right on the Agates’ doorstep and they quickly took advantage of it when play resumed. Virginia quarterback Jack Toman punched the ball in from three yard line on the first play of the second quarter to give Virginia a 6-0 lead. That score held through the end of the first half.
Two Harbors struck back in the third quarter with running back Eli Schlangen finding the seam right up the middle and running it in from 20 yards out for the score. Schlangen then took the handoff on the two-point try and made his way through for the score, putting his team up 8-6 with 3:31 to play in the third.
Two Harbors started the fourth quarter with the ball and scored again nearly five minutes into the quarter. Quarterback Kaden Edlund pitched the ball to Schlangen who then tossed it to the corner of the end zone. Tight end Jake Marxhausen went up for the grab and came down with the ball, putting the Agates up 14-6 with just over seven minutes to play.
Starting from their own 30, the Devils wasted no time getting down field. Toman handed the ball off to Nick Burress who cut up the right side and ran it 52 yards to put the Devils on the Two Harbors 18-yard line.
Burress took the handoff on the next play and gained nine more to put Virginia just inside the 10. Burress took another handoff on second down but was stuffed up the middle for no gain. On third down, Toman opted to keep the ball and run up the middle, pushing his way past the Agates for a nine-yard touchdown, making it 14-12 in favor of Two Harbors.
Going for the two-point conversion to knot things up, Toman handed the ball off but the run was no good, meaning Two Harbors would get the ball back up two with 5:46 to play.
Two Harbors added one final score with a minute and a half to play as Schlangen broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run to make it 20-12. Two Harbors went for the point-after attempt but the kick was no good, giving Virginia one final chance to tie things up with 1:33 to play.
Starting on their own 47, the Devils opted for the air assault on the first play of the drive, but Toman’s throw was intercepted by Schlangen far down field. Two Harbors was able to ice the game from there, defeating the Devils, 20-12.
Virginia falls to 0-2 with the loss and will take on Mesabi East on Friday in Aurora.
VHS 0 6
TH 0 0
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
V: Jack Toman 3 run (pass fail)
Third Quarter
T: Eli Schlangen 20 run (Schlangen run)
Fourth Quarter
T: Jake Marxhausen 15 pass from Schlangen (run fail)
V: Toman 9 run (run fail)
T: Schlangen 45 run (kick fail)
Mesabi East 12,
International Falls 0
At International Falls, Levi Skelton and Logan Schroeder scored touchdowns for the Giants as the visitors downed the Broncos, 12-6.
Skelton scored from 34 yards out in the first quarter, while Schroeder ran the other Mesabi East score in from the one yard line in the second quarter.
Gavin Skelton paced the Giants with 22 rushes for 162 yards.
International Falls was led by Ben Glowack with 16 of 29 passing for 113 yards and a 26-yard rushing touchdown.
Mesabi East (1-1) plays Virginia in Aurora on Friday.
Greenway/N-K 32,
Eveleth-Gilbert 7
At Coleraine, the Titans defeated the visiting Golden Bears from Eveleth-Gilbert by a score of 32-7.
No further information was made available and the coaches could not be reached for comment.
