VIRGINIA — With poor weather making for a slow start to the season, the Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ golf team won’t let that slow them down as they hope to win another East Range Conference title and earn some hardware in the postseason.
Head coach Mike Plesha says it’s too early to tell what the Devils’ final lineup will look like up there are a bevy of players with experience that are all vying for a spot in the top six.
“We’ve only had one day on the course so far so it’s a bit hard to tell but we’ve got four seniors and that should help us out quite a bit,” Plesha said. “We have some juniors in the mix as well. Overall we have eight kids with varsity experience and you only play six at a meet. It’s going to be a bit of a cutthroat tryout process to see who plays each week.
“I don’t even know if I could pick out a single top player right now. We’ve got 11 kids that are within four strokes of each other. That’s not the same as a meet since we’re playing on our home course with no pressure, but the kids are all fighting for a spot this year.”
In what is the final year for the golf team before they become Rock Ridge, Plesha says this year’s squad wants to stand out amongst the competition, and that includes winning the ERC and punching tickets to state.
“The year before last we were ERC champs so we want to repeat that. That’s always been one of the goals. Ultimately we want to get to state and hopefully we can get there but it’s going to take a lot of work. This is also the last year for the boys to be Blue Devils so they want to do well and go out with a bang.”
When it comes to the ERC, Plesha believes the Devils are the team to beat. When it comes to Section 7AA, Hermantown and Cloquet always put up strong teams. However with no play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Plesha says there’s more question marks than normal.
“It’s hard to know who’s bringing back what, who came out and who didn’t come out. I know a lot of schools are struggling with numbers so there’s a lot of unknowns with no one playing in almost two years.”
When it comes to numbers, Plesha says the Devils are a healthy program with 24 players in grades 7-12. When it comes to keeping the numbers up, the coaching staff does what they can to keep things fun while also making sure the kids maintain their competitive edge.
“Since I’ve been involved with the program we’ve had 20-plus kids each year which is nice. It’s all about the kids and we try to keep that in mind and make it fun for them.
“But they also realize that we’re a competitive team and you’ve got to play for your position. Some kids thrive under the individual aspect of golf. There’s no politics involved. Whoever shoots the best is going to play, whether you’re in 7th grade or 12th.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.