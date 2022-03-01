Devils fall short against Warriors, 100-78

VIRGINIA — In what was likely their final game on the Roosevelt Gymnasium floor, the Virginia boys’ basketball team gave the Deer River Warriors a run for their money.
Trailing by just seven at halftime, 51-44, the Blue Devils got solid production from all three of their seniors on Senior Night.
In the second half, the Warriors picked up the pace and managed to pull away from Virginia to secure the win, 100-78.
Despite the loss, Devils head coach Derek Aho said it was a strong performance from his team, and from his seniors as they closed out the regular season.
“We wanted to honor this senior group tonight by playing a great game,” Aho said. “And I can’t complain with the effort we brought. They came out with the energy and I think we kind of caught Deer River off guard for a bit. We did a really good job on their press and they had to pull out of that for a while. The biggest thing for us is that we wanted to play our best basketball. I don’t care about the wins and losses. We played well and I’m proud of our kids for fighting and playing a good game tonight.”
Virginia went point-for-point with Deer River in the beginning. Rhett Mundt added twoquick buckets in the paint, but senior Sam Carlson responded both times with buckets to get his night started. Cale Jackson nailed a three for the Warriors next but four straight points from senior Gavin Dahl gave Virginia the lead, 8-7.
Deer River went on their first big run of the game with Ethan Williams stepping through for a bucket, knocking down a three and then hitting two free throws to make it 14-8 Warriors. Mundt added another bucket to expand the lead with Williams then adding another in the paint to make it 18-8.
Virginia’s Max Williams hit a jumper to cut it back to eight before senior Alex Engrav made it a six-point game with a bucket on the rebound and putback.
Deer River continued to go on small runs, but Virginia’s Jalen Miskowitz and Noah Mitchell weathered the next one with a few buckets of their own to keep things close. Trailing 33-24, Virginia’s Casey Aune hit his first of four threes to make it a six-point game once more, 33-27.
Deer River’s Ty Morrison hit a layup and Williams scored once more in the paint, but Engrav and Aune both hit threes for the Devils to make it a four-point contest, 37-33. The high-scoring first half came to an end with Dahl floating in a buzzer-beat to make it a 51-44 game at the break.
“We wanted to give these seniors our best game tonight,” Aho said of the first half effort. “Seeing all of them hit their shots and watching Sam [Carlson] come out and light it up, it was a good way for them to go out on their home court.”
The Devils couldn’t manage to keep pace with Deer River in the second half, however. Williams, Sam Rahier all picked up the slack for the Warriors to help their team pull away. The pair combined for 27 second-half points.
Dahl, Carlson, Miskowitz and Williams all knocked down multiple shots in the second half for Virginia, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriros came away with the 100-78 win.
Carlson led the way for Virginia with 16 while Aune had 12. Dahl finished his night with 11.
On his three seniors in Carlson, Dahl and Engrav, Aho said he couldn’t ask for muchbetter in terms of model student-athletes.
“Three of the best kids you could ask for. Great kids both on and off the court. Great students, great family support behind them. They fit the mold for a perfect student-athlete. I’m very proud of them and it was great to see them come out and play the way they did on their court. We’re not finished yet but they’re three great kids to have in our program.”
Tuesday marked the final boys basketball game at Roosevelt Gymnasium, should the Blue Devils fail to earn a home game when the playoffs begin next week. For a former player and now coach, Aho said there’s too many memories to list when it comes to the Devils home court.
“You could fill up the entire paper with memories. I’ve always said this is the best place to play. It’s a great court with a great atmosphere, especially with the fans and the band year. All the years with coach [Rich] Odell and what he’s done with the program, building it up to what it is now have made it a very special place. I’ve seen a lot of great games and players and coaches through the years come through here and I’ve had the honor of playing or coaching with them. It’s hard to just pick one or two things about this gym.”
Virginia will begin their playoff run next Thursday. Their opponent is yet to be determined.
DR 51 49 — 100
VHS 44 34 — 78
Deer River: Cale Jackson 9, Caiden Schjenken 6, Ethan Williams 30, Nick Bakkedahl 2, Mason Olson 2, Rhett Mundt 14, Fred Jackson 2, Sam Rahier 16, Colton Hemphill 2, Ty Morrison 15, Thomas White 2; Three pointers: C. Jackson 1, Williams 2, Rahier 2, Morrison 3; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Zane Lokken 2, Gavin Dahl 11, Jalen Miskowitz 10, Casey Aune 12, Alex Engrav 5, Sam Carlson 16, Noah Mitchell 11, Brady Alaspa 2, Max Williams 9; Three pointers: Miskowitz 1, Aune 4, Engrav 1, Carlson 4; Free throws: 10-13; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Ely 60,
Silver Bay 27
At Ely, the Timberwolves moved to 14-11 on the season Tuesday with a 60-27 win over visiting Silver Bay.
Joey Bianco led all scorers with 28 points, only a few days removed from passing the 1,000 point milestone. Harry Simons added 13 in the win.
Trenton Meeks led the Mariners with nine points.
Ely will close out the regular season on Friday when they host Fond du Lac Ojibwe.
SB 6 21 — 27
Ely 27 33 — 60
Silver Bay: Dillon Schwartz 3, Caleb Krekk 3, Cash Williams 6, Trenton Meeks 9, Manor Ollman 6; Three pointers: Ollman 2, Meeks 2, Krekk 1; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 28, hit 1,000 on Friday night vs. South Ridge, Jack Davies 3, Harry Simons 13, Mason Davis 6, Caid Chittum 2, Sammy Prijatel 2, Jason Kerntz 3, Ben Cavalier 3; Three pointers: Davies 1, Simons 1, Kerntz 1; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.