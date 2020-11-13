Devils fall in season finale, Ely picks up win

WALKER, Minn. — Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton lived up to its state ranking Thursday when they knocked off Virginia, 49-14.
DGF (5-0) came into the game as the No. 2 on Minnesota-Scores.net. After the victory, they moved up to No. 1 in the state.
The Blue Devils finished the regular season at 3-3. Virginia will take on Proctor in the first round of the Section 7AAA playoffs, but when and where have yet to be determined.
Further details from the game were not reported to the Mesabi Tribune.
Ely 20,
Lake of the Woods 14
At Baudette, Harry Simons scored three times for Ely as the Timberwolves earned a 20-14 victory over the Bears Thursday.
Simons got things going for Ely in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown run to put the Wolves up 6-0.
Ely got on the board once again as Simons broke free for a 65-yard scoring run, which gave the visitors a 12-0 advantage.
Lake of the Woods hit pay dirt for the first time when Melkey scored on a 10-yard run to make it 12-6 at intermission.
Simons found the end zone again in the third quarter when Simons ran it in from 10 yards out. Jason Kerntz added the two-point conversion and Ely was up 20-6.
However, the Bears closed out the scoring on the very next play when Stromgren returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to make it 20-14.
Ely (3-2) opens postseason play Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Bigfork.
