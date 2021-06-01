NASHWAUK — Their playoff opener may not have been pretty, but solid pitching and just enough run production gave the No. 3 Virginia baseball team a solid win over No. 14 Mesabi East Tuesday, 5-1.
Dylan Hedley got the start on the bump for the Blue Devils and pitched six complete innings to get the win. Hedley gave up one run on eight hits and two walks while fanning seven along the way. Nick Peters pitched the final inning for Virginia, giving up just one walk.
Charlie Karish took the loss for the Giants. Karish gave up five runs on five hits and six walks over five innings, striking out seven over the course of the game. Brayden Leffel pitched the final inning for Mesabi East, surrendering just one hit.
Virginia got on the board first with a big second inning to take control of the game. After Karish issued walks to Daniel Moore and Tom Nemanich, Hedley scored two on a double to left field to give the Devils the early cushion.
Cole Schaefer now at the plate, Hedley stole his way to third. Schaefer was walked, but some inopportune fielding mistakes from the Giants allowed Hedley to score while Schaefer made his way to third.
One out later and up 3-0, Virginia kept things moving with an RBI single to left field from John Kendall. Hedley now home, the Devils had a comfortable 4-0 lead after two innings.
Mesabi East grabbed one back in the top of the third. Dakota Kruse led things off with a double to center to get into scoring position. Hedley then walked Logan Schroeder to put runners on one and two.
One out later, Kruse moved to third on a fielders’ choice before coming home to score on an RBI single from Kalub Corbett to make it 4-1 Virginia. Mesabi East threatened to score more with Easton Sahr knocking a single to load up the bases, but Hedley and the Devils got out of the jam to hold on to their lead.
Virginia expanded their lead back to four in the bottom of the third. With one out, Moore reached on a walk and then made his way to third on a single to the shortstop from Nemanich.
A sacrifice fly from Hedley allowed Moore to come home and score, putting Virginia on top 5-1.
The two pitchers battled for a few more innings with neither squad mounting a big threat until the bottom of the fifth.
Virginia’s Peters led off the fifth with a double to left field and then made his way to third on a fielder’s choice. Moore reached again on a walk but back-to-back fly outs ended the threat and kept the gap at four.
Mesabi East looked to battle back in the top of the sixth with Corbett leading things off with a single. One out later, a single to shallow right got Leffel on base and a fielder’s choice then advanced them both to put runners on two and three.
With two outs, Hedley walked Ty Laugen to load up the bases, putting the tying run at home plate for the Giants. Kruse up to bat, Hedley ended the threat, however, with Kruse flying out to center field, dashing Mesabi East’s efforts one more.
Leffel and Peters pitched the final innings for their respective teams and Virginia held on for the win, eliminating the Giants in the process.
On the win, Virginia head coach Brian Skadsem gave credit to Karish for pitching a solid game against his squad.
“I thought their young man pitched a real nice ball game,” Skadsem said. “He had some nice stuff and threw us off balance a bit. It was nice to get some runs to get a little bit of a cushion early on but we weren’t able to really expand on that and take care of business. It’s not really disappointing but that's just playoff baseball sometimes.”
On the arm of Hedley, Skadsem said the sophomore did exactly what he needed to do in his six-inning outing.
“Talking all last week and at yesterday’s practice we said we really needed a good five or six innings out of him with a plan for a middle relief or a closer after that. We got exactly what we needed out of him. One run in six innings, I can’t ask for much more.”
The Devils played a second game Tuesday evening against the winner of No. 6 Pine City and No. 1 Mora. That game had not finished before this edition went to press.
On the prospect of playing a second game one of the hottest days of the year so far, Skadsem said his squad was going to take some time to cool off and focus on themselves before taking the diamond again.
“We’re going to get out of here for a bit and get away from things for about 45 minutes, get a bite to eat and stay cool. We’ll come back later to watch some of the next game, stay in the shade a bit and just stay hydrated and get mentally ready for the next one.
Win or lose their second game, the Devils will still be alive for the next set of playoff action on Thursday.
“Obviously we’re playing to win. We want to pitch the best matchup we can for our team but also plan for the future because we’re guaranteed two more games but we want to win this one to put ourselves in the best position moving forward.”
“We want our guys to pitch as many innings as they feel comfortable. If the pitch count gets high, we’re okay with that. We don’t want to shut someone down after 30 pitches. We might shut down a reliever sooner than a starter so they can get a few days rest and be ready for the next game.”
