HERMANTOWN — The Virginia tennis team played strong up and down the lineup Monday evening as they downed Hermantown on the road 6-1.
The win keeps the Blue Devils momentum going as they are set to take on Eveleth-Gilbert today at 4 p.m. in Eveleth.
Virginia swept all three doubles matches and won three of four in singles to take home the win.
At No. 1 singles, the Blue Devils’ Ava Fink made short work of the Hawks’ Kesso Kukowski, winning 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets to earn the point for Virginia. At No. 2 singles, Anna Fink needed three sets against her Hermantown opponent Hailey Landrigran, but came away with the win 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 to pick up another point.
Virginia’s lone loss on the day came at No. 3 singles with Ella Lamppa facing off against Hermantown’s Emily Gustafson. Gustafson took the first set 6-3 before she and Lamppa found themselves locked in a tight second set. The pair found themselves tied 6-6 but Hustafson took the tiebreaker 7-4 to win the set and the match.
Virginia finished up in singles with Alli Fink picking up a straightforward win over Andie Swanson, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the Blue Devils top duo in Paige Maki and Ava Seppala found themselves in a battle with the Hawks’ Hailey Winklesky and Lauren Palokangas. The Virginia pair opened with a win in the first set, 6-2, but fell in the second 7-6 with Winklesky and Palokangas winning the long tiebreaker 9-7. In the final set, Maki and Seppala turned things around and won 6-1 to secure the point.
At the second doubles spot, Abby Kramer nad Mariele Paulsen had little trouble in their match with Hermantown’s Olivia Hintsala and Reese Heitzman, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. Finally at the No. 3 spot, Theresa Anderson and Sydney Spelts came through for the Devils, winning against the Hawks’ Nya Seiger and Ellyse Hynes, 6-2, 6-2.
The Blue Devils have a quick turnaround as they take on their rivals and future teammates Eveleth-Gilbert. That match is set to start at 4 p.m. in Eveleth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.