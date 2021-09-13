HERMANTOWN — The Virginia tennis team played strong up and down the lineup Monday evening as they downed Hermantown on the road 6-1.

The win keeps the Blue Devils momentum going as they are set to take on Eveleth-Gilbert today at 4 p.m. in Eveleth.

Virginia swept all three doubles matches and won three of four in singles to take home the win.

At No. 1 singles, the Blue Devils’ Ava Fink made short work of the Hawks’ Kesso Kukowski, winning 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets to earn the point for Virginia. At No. 2 singles, Anna Fink needed three sets against her Hermantown opponent Hailey Landrigran, but came away with the win 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 to pick up another point.

Virginia’s lone loss on the day came at No. 3 singles with Ella Lamppa facing off against Hermantown’s Emily Gustafson. Gustafson took the first set 6-3 before she and Lamppa found themselves locked in a tight second set. The pair found themselves tied 6-6 but Hustafson took the tiebreaker 7-4 to win the set and the match.

Virginia finished up in singles with Alli Fink picking up a straightforward win over Andie Swanson, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, the Blue Devils top duo in Paige Maki and Ava Seppala found themselves in a battle with the Hawks’ Hailey Winklesky and Lauren Palokangas. The Virginia pair opened with a win in the first set, 6-2, but fell in the second 7-6 with Winklesky and Palokangas winning the long tiebreaker 9-7. In the final set, Maki and Seppala turned things around and won 6-1 to secure the point.

At the second doubles spot, Abby Kramer nad Mariele Paulsen had little trouble in their match with Hermantown’s Olivia Hintsala and Reese Heitzman, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. Finally at the No. 3 spot, Theresa Anderson and Sydney Spelts came through for the Devils, winning against the Hawks’ Nya Seiger and Ellyse Hynes, 6-2, 6-2.

The Blue Devils have a quick turnaround as they take on their rivals and future teammates Eveleth-Gilbert. That match is set to start at 4 p.m. in Eveleth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments