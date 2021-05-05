VIRGINIA — The Virginia baseball team recorded their sixth straight win and ninth overall Wednesday in a 17-0 five inning victory over Mountain Iron-Buhl at Stock Field.
Starting pitcher Nick Peters earned the win for the Blue Devils, throwing the first two innings while giving up no runs on zero hits and one walk and striking out three. Rangers starting pitcher Ryan Drake took the loss and was pulled after one and 2/3 innings.
Mason Carlson pitched the third and fourth inning for the Blue Devils, with Dylan Hedley earning the final three outs in the fifth to close things out.
After Peters and the Devils went three up and three down in the top of the first, Virginia got on the board early with a pair of runs in the home half of the opening frame.
Peters reached on a one-out single to left-center field and then stole his way to second with Carlson now at the plate. After Carlson flew out for the second out, Daniel Moore dropped one into shallow right-center field to bring Peters home, putting Virginia up 1-0.
Tom Nemanich at the plate, Moore stole his way to second and then advanced to third and eventually home on a Rangers error that made it 2-0 Blue Devils.
Peters kept things simple in the top of the second, recording two more strikeouts and giving up just one walk to keep the MI-B off the scoreboard just before Virginia put the hurt on in the bottom half of the inning with 13 runs.
Reaching first to lead things off, Cole Schaefer moved all the way to third on a wild pitch and then scored with Logan Nordby putting the ball into play. Nordby took advantage of a Rangers throwing error to first to move to second, bringing Landin McCarty to the plate. Nordby stole his way to third and McCarty took first after being hit by a pitch.
Peters brought both of them home with a single to left field to make it 5-0 Virginia with no outs. A balk from Drake moved Peters to second just before he stole his way to third. Carlson then scored Peters on a shot to center field, but some ambitious baserunning caught up to him as he was thrown out at second for the first out.
Before Drake was pulled, John Kendall earned the RBI sacrifice, scoring Moore who reached earlier after being hit by a pitch. Evan Anderson came in on relief for the Rangers, but some timely hits for the Devils and walks by Anderson continued to stretch Virginia’s lead.
Up 7-0, Schaefer singled into right to bring home Nemanich to make it 8-0. Runners on first and third, Nordby loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch. Walks from Anderson brought two runners home for the Devils to make it 10-0 and two more runs scored shortly after on an RBI single from Carlson, 12-0.
Two more walks scored another Virginia run ending Anderson’s day with Rylen Niska coming in to finish out the contest. Before the second was over, Kendall singled down the third base line to score two more runs making it 15-0 before Niska was able to get out of the inning.
MI-B had their best shot on offense in the top of the third with Carlson now pitching.
With one out Johnny Erickson was walked and then quickly moved to second on a single down the third base line from Niska.
Carlson quelled the threat, however, striking out Colton Gallus for the second out while the Devils made a routine play at first for the third out.
Virginia added two more runs in the bottom of the third to make it 17-0 and that score held through five innings with the game ending via 10-run rule.
The loss drops MI-B to 1-7 on the season. The Rangers will be back in action today at Littlefork-Big Falls. Virginia wins their sixth straight and moves to 9-2 on the season. They’ll travel to Ely on Monday.
SOFTBALL
MI-B 17
Northeast Range 0, F/4
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers won their first of two games played Wednesday, downing Northeast Range 17-0 in four innings.
Two MI-B players combined for the win in the circle with Cece Schneider starting, giving up one hit and striking out three over two innings. Alix Swanson pitched the final two innings, striking out three more without giving up a hit.
At the plate, Paris Pontinen finished 1-2 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Pontinen’s sole hit was a solid one, etching an inside the park home run for MI-B.
Elle Otto finished 2-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Aaliyah Barfield finished 2-3 with two runs scored.
MI-B 17,
N-K 2, F/4
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers capped off their doubleheader with another four inning win, dispatching Nashwauk-Keewatin 17-2.
Schneider earned the win giving up two runs on one hit over four innings while striking out two.
Pontinen finished 1-3 with a triple and two runs scored.
Maleah Milton finished 1-1 with two walks and three runs scored. Sam Hoff ended her day going 2-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
MI-B head coach Jesse White had high praise for his squad after the pair of wins put them at 3-0 for the week with one more game coming up on Friday.
“The girls are feeling good,” White said. “What I liked so far this week is that our defense has really stepped up. The game against Nashwauk, just about every girl put the bat on the ball but our girls were ready to make the plays. We made plays, didn’t make any errors and that’s what I like to see.”
The solid defense is complemented by strong hitting from the Rangers.
“We’re getting timely hitting as well. The girls are getting on base and we’re moving them over. We’ve been doing that well all week and that’s what hurt us in the beginning of the season, losing three games by one run so things are coming around now.
The wins move MI-B to 7-5 on the season. They’ll take on Chisholm on Friday at home.
