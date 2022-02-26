Devils capture IRC title with 83-27 win over Warriors

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team closed out the regular season with a win and captured the Iron Range Conference title in the process, downing Deer River 83-27.

Anna Fink led the way for the Blue Devils with 20 points in the win. Maija Lamppa and Kelsey Squires finished with 14. Chance Colbert tallied 11.

The Warriors were led by Grace Bergland with 10 points.

Virginia (16-10) will begin their 7AA playoff run on Thursday. Their opponent is yet to be determined.

DR 19 8 — 27

VHS 57 26 — 83

Deer River: Hannah Edwards 2, Ella Storlie 2, Katie Storlie 2, Jessica Reigel 4, Constance Bowstring 7, Grace Bergland 10; Three pointers: Bowstring 1; Free throws: 2-7; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.

Virginia: Anna Fink 20, Rian Aune 8, Chance Colbert 11, Maija Lamppa 14, Emma Lamppa 8, Macy Westby 2, Kelsey Squires 14, Erin Haerer 2, Aleksia Tollefson 1, Janie Potts 3; Three pointers: Fink 6, Aune 2, Colbert 1, M. Lamppa 1, E. Lamppa 2, Squires 4, Potts 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments