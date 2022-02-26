Devils capture IRC title with 83-27 win over Warriors BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE Feb 26, 2022 Feb 26, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team closed out the regular season with a win and captured the Iron Range Conference title in the process, downing Deer River 83-27.Anna Fink led the way for the Blue Devils with 20 points in the win. Maija Lamppa and Kelsey Squires finished with 14. Chance Colbert tallied 11.The Warriors were led by Grace Bergland with 10 points.Virginia (16-10) will begin their 7AA playoff run on Thursday. Their opponent is yet to be determined.DR 19 8 — 27VHS 57 26 — 83Deer River: Hannah Edwards 2, Ella Storlie 2, Katie Storlie 2, Jessica Reigel 4, Constance Bowstring 7, Grace Bergland 10; Three pointers: Bowstring 1; Free throws: 2-7; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.Virginia: Anna Fink 20, Rian Aune 8, Chance Colbert 11, Maija Lamppa 14, Emma Lamppa 8, Macy Westby 2, Kelsey Squires 14, Erin Haerer 2, Aleksia Tollefson 1, Janie Potts 3; Three pointers: Fink 6, Aune 2, Colbert 1, M. Lamppa 1, E. Lamppa 2, Squires 4, Potts 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virginia Sport Basketball Chance Colbert Title Anna Fink Deer River Maija Lamppa Kelsey Squires Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now James M. Perpich James ‘Jim’ ‘Brush’ William Bradach Casey Ryan Moehlenbrock Erick Lee Schmidt Kurt David Mayer Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
