Devils, Bears, Wolves play tough in wins

VIRGINIA — The Virginia volleyball team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 3-1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 25-21) win over visiting Duluth Denfeld Thursday night.
Rian Aune led the offensive attack for the Blue Devils with 17 kills. She also served up six aces and tallied 15 digs. Elsie Hyppa led the team in digs with 16 to go along with her three aces.
Hannah Lambert dug up 14 balls while Ashley Dahl, Hanna Rantala and Maya Carlson all finished with six kills apiece. Macy Westby set up 35 set assists in the win for the Devils.
Virginia (2-0) will be at Esko on Tuesday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 3,
Hill City 0
At Hill City, the Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team remained perfect on the season with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-21) win over the Hornets Thursday night.
Emily Kemp led the way in kills with nine for the Golden Bears. She also finished with a team-high three blocks. Lauren Lautigar finished with 13 set assists while McKendrick “Deuce” Landwer talled three ace serves.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Beth Bittmann noted plenty of positives for her squad in their win over Hill City.
“The Serve receive was really good last night,” Bittmann said. “We played well when we were hitting at them. We need to attack before we get attacked. That’s the key to our game. All the girls got in the game last night so it was fun to see the kids working together. It was a good night for both Rock Ridge football and Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball!”
Eveleth-Gilbert will next take on Cloquet at home on Thursday.
Ely 3,
Northeast Range 1
At Ely, the Ely volleyball team started their season on the right foot Tuesday night, downing visiting Northeast Range 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19) in their season opener.
Kellen Thomas led the way in kills for the Timberwolves with 11. She also tallied three blocks and 12 digs. Kate Coughlin added 10 kills and seven digs. Madeline Kallberg finished with nine kills and three blocks.
Katrina Seliskar commanded the floor with 46 set assists, six digs and three aces. Charly Flom added six digs and Rachel Coughlin added seven kills, six blocks and 12 digs.
Northeast Range was paced by the high-flying Hannah Reichensperger with 23 kills, 17 digs and four blocks. Natalie Nelmark added eight kills. Maizy Sunblad finished with 11 digs and 29 set assists.
Ely head coach Megan Wognum praised her team for battling back against the Nighthawks after losing the second set.
“We did a great job of sticking with it after losing the second set. I am proud of them for fighting to get the "W" even after they got knocked down. “
Wognum was also impressed with the contributions from a great portion of her roster, as well as the Timberwolves overall blocking scheme.
“We had multiple players contribute to the game. It was nice to see everyone playing an important role in the match. We had a few blocks from Madeline, Rachel, Kate, and Kellen that kept us fueled and focused in the last couple of sets.”
Ely will travel to Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday while Northeast Range will host Mountain Iron-Buhl on Thursday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 1,
Mesabi East Area 0
At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls fell to Walker-Hackenack-Akeley 1-0.
No further details were available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.