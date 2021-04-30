Devils, Bears, Giants all score baseball wins

BASEBALL
Virginia 25,
Moose Lake/WR 4
At Superior, Wis., Virginia had their hitting shoes on Friday as they cruised past Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-4 at Superior High School.
The Blue Devils collected 21 hits, while Mason Carlson had a solid day on the mound to pick up the win.
Carlson led the hit parade with four base knocks, and Landin McCarty, Nick Peters and Cole Schaefer added three hits each. John Kendall, Dylan Hedley and Logan Nordby recorded two hits apiece and Daniel Moore and Dylan Bartlett each chipped in with a hit.
On the bump, Carlson went four innings, surrendering three runs on six hits, while fanning four and walking one. Schaefer pitched one inning in relief, allowing one run on one hit and striking out one.
Virginia (7-2) plays at Eveleth-Gilbert Monday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 5,
Rush City 2
At Rush City, the Tigers put up two runs on the Golden Bears in the bottom of the first but Eveleth-Gilbert scored five unanswered after that to pick up the 5-2 win.
Will Bittmann hit a solo home run in the top of the second to put the Bears on the board. Gunnar George then knotted things up in the third, driving in a run while being thrown out at first.
Carter Flannigan added two more runs for Eveleth-Gilbert, etching the two-RBI single to put some distance between the teams.
Carter Mavec got the win on the mound for Eveleth-Gilbert, giving up the two runs on hit while striking out nine in five innings of work. Bittmann finished 3-3 on the day with Flannigan also collecting multiple hits.
Improving to 7-1 on the season, Eveleth-Gilbert plays host to Virginia on Monday.
Mesabi East 5,
International Falls 4
At Aurora, Mesabi East fell behind 4-0 after 3 ½ innings, but came back to defeat International Falls, 5-4.
The Giants scored three in the fourth on a double by Dakota Kruse and a single by Ty Laugen. Ethan Murray then hit a ground rule double with the runners on second and third to score two runs. Easton Sahr subsequently singled to plate Murray to make the deficit 4-3.
Mesabi East added two more in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead. Kruse singled and Laugen walked before Logan Schroeder’s double plated both.
Charlie Karish started and got the win after going six innings and surrendering four runs on five hits and fanning nine Broncos. Kruse pitched the final inning. He allowed one hit and fanned one.
The Giants (2-5) host Northeast Range on Monday.
North Woods 10,
Mesabi East 4
At Aurora, Zach Cheney led the Grizzlies on the mound and at the plate to score a 10-4 victory Thursday over Mesabi East.
Cheney tossed a complete game and allowed four runs on seven hits, while striking out nine Grizzlies. He also 3-for-4 at the plate and added an RBI.
While the score doesn’t show it, Mesabi East head coach Dave Hillman said his team “played pretty well.’’ A couple of errors, a few passed balls and too many runners left on base proved to be his club’s downfall.
Offensively, the Giants’ Ty Laugen went 2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI, while Henry Depew, Ethan Sahr and Ethan Murray each added a base knock. Overall, Mesabi East (1-5) had seven hits. On the hill, Brayden Leffell went five innings and surrendered seven runs on seven hits and striking out five. Kalub Corbett came on in relief to throw the last two innings. He gave up three unearned runs on three hits and fanned three.
North Woods was led by Chris Chaulklin with two hits and three RBI, while eighth-grader Louie Panichi went 2-for-4. The Grizzlies compiled 10 hits.
Hillman said each team hit well, but “we had a couple errors that hurt us.’’
Northeast Range 15,
Wrenshall 2, F/5
At Wrenshall, Elliott Levens tossed a one-hitter and several Nighthawks had multiple hits in a 15-2 win over the Wrens in five innings.
Levens surrendered just two runs (none earned), while striking out eight and walking seven.
Head coach Aaron Donais said Levens took the ball as Northeast Range was at the tale end of a four-game week and was “on the hot seat on pitching.’’ Levens walked the first batter before settling in to retire seven straight. “The rest was on cruise control.’’ He added the 91-pitch outing was pretty efficient and Levens “attacked the strike zone and didn’t fool around.’’
At the plate RJ Bielejeski went 3-for-3, while Wyatt Gorsma, Levens and Landyn Houghton had multiple hits.
The Nighthawks (2-3) play at Mesabi East on Monday.
