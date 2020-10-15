Devich sets pool record in VHS win in Babbitt, 48-46

BABBITT — The Virginia girls’ swimming team slipped past Northeast Range/Ely Tuesday, 48-46, as the Devils’ Lauryn Devich broke a pool record in Babbitt.
The Virginia senior put down a record time of 1:12.58 to win the 100 breaststroke. Devich broke her own time of 1:14.07, which was set last year.
The Blue Devils won six of the meet’s 11 events, which was just enough for them to get past NRE.
Virginia opened up with a win in the 200 medley as Morgan Harvey, Devich, Hailey Pechonick and Elise Hoard put down a time of 2:12.90.
Northeast Range/Ely answered back as Morgan McClelland touched first in the 200 freestyle with a mark of 2:19.78; and Lily Tedrick won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:37.60.
Virginia proceeded to win the next two events as Devich captured the 50 freestyle in 28.75; and Pechonick took the top spot in the 100 butterfly (1:09.82).
The score got closer as NRE’s Kelly Thompson rolled to a win in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.62.
Virginia’s Hoard then stopped the clock at 6:13.06 in the 500 freestyle to get the win.
Northeast Range/Ely won its first relay of the meet in the 200 freestyle relay. The unit of Tedrick, McClelland, Anna Larson and Thompson recorded a time of 1:57.31.
The Blue Devils’ Emma Vukmanich went on to win the 100 backstroke with a mark of 1:17.78.
NRE closed out the meet with a 400 freestyle relay victory. Tedrick, McClelland, Cedar Olhauser and Thompson put down the top time at 4:18.66.
Virginia 48, Northeast Range/Ely 46
200 medley relay: 1, Virginia (Morgan Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Elise Hoard), 2:12.90; 2, Northeast Range/Ely (Esther Anderson, Lauren Olson, Cedar Olhauser, McKenna Coughlin), 2:21.94; 3, Virginia (Kylie Okland, Grace Langowski, Jaelyn Parks, Emma Vukmanich), 2:25.72.
200 freestyle: 1, Morgan McClelland, NRE, 2:19.78; 2, Stephanie Kowalski, V, 2:25.72; 3, Anna Larson, NRE, 2:33.07.
200 individual medley: 1, Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:37.60; 2, Cedar Olhauser, NRE, 2:50.94; 3, Jaelyn Parks, V, 2:53.44.
50 freestyle: 1, Lauryn Devich, V, 28.75; 2, Kelly Thompson, NRE, 29.29; 3, McKenna Coughlin, NRE, 30.36.
100 butterfly: 1, Pechonick, V, 1:09.82; 2, Tedrick, NRE, 1:14.81; 3, Parks, V, 1:25.28.
100 freestyle: 1, Thompson, NRE, 1:04.62; 2, Larson, NRE, 1:07.72; 3, Samantha Bartovich, V, 1:09.43.
500 freestyle: 1, Hoard, V, 6:13.06; 2, Dani Logan, V, 6:22.97; 3, McClelland, NRE, 6:28.72.
200 freestyle relay: 1, NRE (Tedrick, McClelland, Larson, Thompson), 1:57.31; 2, Virginia (Vukmanich, Harvey, Kowalski, Hoard), 2:01.00; 3, Virginia (Pechonick, Galloway, Tverberg, Oakland), 2:05.75.
100 backstroke: 1, Vukmanich, V, 1:17.78; 2, Esther Anderson, NRE, 1:18.44; 3, Harvey, V, 1:20.38.
100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, V, 1:12.58; 2, Langowski, V, 1:27.44; 3, Lauren Olson, NRE, 1:39.44.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, McClelland, Olhauser, Thompson), 4:18.66; 2, Virginia (Bartovich, Logan, Kowalski, Hoard), 4:32.63; 3, Virginia (Tverberg, Rantala, Langowski, Galloway), 4:57.10.
