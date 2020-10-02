Devich sets pool record as VHS swims past Broncos, 88-81

Virginia’s Lauryn Devich is shown pointing to the 100 breaststroke pool record she broke Thursday in International Falls with a time of 1:11.59.

 SUBMITTED

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Led by a record-breaking performance by Lauryn Devich, the Virginia swimming team knocked off the Broncos Thursday, 88-81.

Devich broke the International Falls pool record in the 10 breaststroke with a time of 1:11.59. The mark by Lundecker of Bemidji was the time to beat since 1994.

Devich scored a win in the 100 butterfly, as well, with a time of 1:04.18.

The Blue Devils picked up four other event wins on the night.

Dani Logan touched first in the 100 freestyle at 1:05.79; Elise Hoard took the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:11.50; and Emma Vukmanich got the win with a mark of 1:15.73 in the 100 backstroke.

The 200 medley relay unit of Isabella Smith, Devich, Hailey Pechonick and Hoard were victorious after putting down a time of 2:098.41.

Virginia hosts Cloquet on Thursday.

Virginia 88, International Falls 81

200 medley relay: 1, Virginia (Isabella Smith, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Elise Hoard), 2:09.41; 2, Int. Falls, 2:13.62; 3, Int. Falls, 2:20.48.

200 freestyle: 1, Emma Erickson, IF, 2:17.84; 2, Dani Logan, V, 2:26.32; 3, Samantha Bartovich, V, 2:30.49.

200 individual medley: 1, Gracie Bowles, IF, 2:42.50; 2, Jaelyn Parks, V, 2:57.15; 3, Wrenna Galloway, V, 2:57.38.

50 freestyle: 1, Jillian Bilben, IF, 28.03; 2, Emma Vukmanich, V, 29.67; 3, Kylee Okland, V, 32.10.

1 meter diving: Helen Phenning, V, X161.20; Grace Phenning, V, X137.40.

100 butterfly: 1, Devich, V, 1:04.18; 2, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:08.39; 3, Pechonick, V, 1:11.42.

100 freestyle: 1, Logan, V, 1:05.79; 2, Elizabeth Jantsen, IF, 1:06.51; 3, Grace Jensen, IF, 1:09.97.

500 freestyle: 1, Hoard, V, 6:11.50; 2, Erickson, IF, 6:23.40; 3, Quianna Ford, IF, 6:28.99.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Int. Falls, 1:54.68; 2, Virginia (Vukmanich, Logan, Smith, Hoard), 2:02.00; 3, Int. Falls, 2:04.88.

100 backstroke: 1, Vukmanich, V, 1:15.73; 2, Jantzen, IF, 1:20.15; 3, Jensen, IF, 1:22.59.

100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, V, 1:11.59; 2, Ford, IF, 1:24.91; 3, Pechnonick, V, 1:25.16.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Int. Falls, 4:15.87; 2, Virginia (Hoard, Bartovich, Pechonick, Smith), 4:28.46; 3, Int. Falls, 4:43.05.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments