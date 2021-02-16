Detroit Lakes takes down Hibbing wrestlers, 57-19

HIBBING — At some point, the Hibbing High School wrestling team will field a full team.
Until then, the Bluejackets will make do with what they have.
Hibbing had to give up 30 points with five forfeits and Detroit Lakes had a little bit too much in the other matches as the Lakers rolled to a 57-19 victory over the Bluejackets at the Hibbing Triangular Tuesday at the high school gymnasium.
Effort has never been the problem for Hibbing this season. The lack of not being able to fill a lineup has been the issue.
“We wrestled hard,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “Our team goal today was to put quality on the mat with what we had. We did that. It started at the bottom. Once we got to 38, 45 and 52, we were wrestling tough.
“We battled all of the way through that. We could have won that last. Ian (Larrabee) could have won, but you have to wrestle from every position. Thomas’ (Hagen) match, we could have turned that one around. The kids that wrestled, wrestled tough.”
The dual started on promising note as Christian Jelle and Ethan Roy both won by fall at 3:09 and 1:28, respectively.
That’s when the forfeits came into play.
LeRoy LaCrosse, Tyson Ullyott and Bradly Swiers all won by forfeit. Cade Jackson had a fall at 37 seconds, then Clint Anderson won by forfeit, which put Hibbing in a hole.
David Platt stopped that streak with a 6-3 win over Brody Ullyott, which was a big section win for him.
Bryson Larrabee followed that up with a 14-6 victory, but Detroit Lakes won the next five matches — Thad Schladerhaff by a 9-7 decision; Blaine Henderson by fall at 1:10; Henry Lee by fall at :43; Jeffery Moen by fall at 3:08; and Andreas Barnett by forfeit.
Pierce has always had two open spots in his lineup, but due to some injuries and some other issues, that number has increased to four and five spots open.
Even so, Pierce likes the way this team has handled those deficiencies.
“The whole team has been picking it up,” Pierce said. “They know what they’re dealing with. We’ve talked to the team about some of the issues, and we should be getting some of those kids back.
“That could be the best thing that happened to the team. They’re coming together. This is a young team, and this team has a future together. The team aspect of it is tight. The goal is to wrestle the best that we can. We want to wrestle a tough match every time, no matter who we’re wrestling.”
The Bluejackets will probably see the Lakers again in the Super Section, so those wins by Platt and Larrabee were big for seeding purposes.
“Bryson beat the senior, so that gives us some seeding credibility,” Pierce said. “Brody Ullyott, we wanted that match. David lost to him in the semifinals last year, and they will be in the same weight class this year. We get seeding credentials out of that.
“That helped big time for us, just having those wins.”
Detroit Lakes 57, Hibbing 19
103 — Christian Jelle, H, pinned Andy Bartness, 3:09; 113 — Ethan Roy, H, pinned Izaiah Vargas, 1:28; 120 — LeRoy LaCrosse, DL, won by forfeit; 126 — Tyson Ullyott, DL, won by forfeit; 132 — Bradley Swiers, DL, won by forfeit; 138 — Cade Jackson, DL, pinned Preston Thronson, :37; 145 — Clint Anderson, DL, won by forfeit; 152 — David Platt, H, def. Brody Ullyott, 6-3; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, de3f. Garett Nelson, 14-6; 170 — Thad Schlauderaff, DL, def. Thomas Hagen, 9-7; 182 — Blaine Henderson, DL, pinned Drew Shay, 1:10; 195 — Henry Lee, DL, pinned Christopher Woods, :43; 220 — Jeffery Moen, DL, pinned Ian Larrabee, 3:08; 285 — Andreas Barnett, DL, won by forfeit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.