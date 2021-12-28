CHISHOLM — On any given night, it’s tough to defend the Chisholm High School girls basketball team.
It could be Hannah Kne pouring in points, or Jordan Temple. Tresa Baumgard could get into the act as well, along with Lola Huhta and Olivia Hutchings.
On this day, it wasn’t any of them, but they did contribute.
This time, Katie Pearson put the pedal to the metal, pouring in 30 points in leading the Bluestreaks to a 91-54 victory over Hinckley-Finlayson in the championship game of the Chisholm Holiday Tournament Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court.
Those other five did play a part in the win as Kne had 19 points, Temple and Hutchings 11 each and Huhta 10, but Pearson took over the second half to lead Chisholm to the win.
“Usually in practice, she drives to the hoop well,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “She had great moves on the inside. Earlier this season she’s been having trouble finishing at the rim.
“She didn’t struggle with that today. She hit a lot of her shots, and it made a big difference. With our team, I have six girls that can shoot the ball. It seems like they’re alternating games as to who’s going to score the most.”
That’s why it’s difficult to defend Chisholm.
“Teams can’t key on one player to take them out of the game,” Pioske said. “We have other girls who can shoot just as well. It’s a big advantage for us.”
Chisholm fell behind early in the first half, then the Bluestreaks took a 14-6 lead.
Chisholm never looked back after that as it kept up it’s intensity in the second half.
“I liked our intensity, and our speed on the court,” Pioske said. “They kept up their energy. They didn’t get tired. We used six girls in our rotation, and they played just as fast in the second half as they did in the first half.”
All of that led to the easy win over the Jaguars.
“This is exciting,” Pioske said. “It’s been a few years since we won our own tournament. We’re hoping we can keep our winning streak going.”
Hinckley-Finlayson was led by Makayla Ammerman with 16 points. Bella Brant had 15.
HF 24 30 — 54
CHS 49 42 — 91
Hinckley-Finlayson: Anna Degerstrom 8, Reese Hartl 5, Rylie Kreger 3, Makayla Ammerman 16, Bella Brant 15, Isabella Bennett 3, Brekyn Hanson 4.
Chisholm: Katie Person 30, Lola Huhta 10, Destiny Schmitz 2, Hannah Kne 19, Jordan Temple 11, Olivia Hutchings 11, Tresa Baumgard 8.
Total Fouls: Hinckely-Finlayson 22; Chisholm 24; Fouled Out: Kne, Baumgard; Free Throws: Hinckley-Finlayson 9-17; Chisholm 20-35; 3–pointers: Hartl, Kreger, Ammerman 3, Brant, Bennett, Pearson, Huhta, Kne.
