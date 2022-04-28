AURORA — Looking back at her seventh grade season, Izzy Depew didn’t have a feel for the game of golf.
Her love of the game, however, began to grow and soon something clicked, making Depew one of the top high school golfers on the Iron Range.
After making it to the state meet last season as a junior, the senior is now taking her game one step forward as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play golf for Bemidji State University beginning next year.
Self admitting that golf was very challenging for her in the early years, Depew put in the time and as the years went on, her game grew into what it is today. Putting pen to paper as she committed to the Beavers on Thursday, Depew acknowledged how far she’s come.
“It’s very exciting,” Depew said in front of her friends, family and coaches. “It makes me feel proud because golf was horrible for years for me. Last year things came together and was my best year and I could tell I was starting to get that mental game down.
“I couldn’t picture any of this back in seventh grade, absolutely not. I’ve come a long way, probably the furthest I’ve ever come in something. Eventually I started to like golfing and I just wanted to go and keep doing it. That’s when I knew I wanted to keep playing.”
Giants head coach Steve Grams the sky's the limit for Depew as she sets her sights on her college future.
“It’s fun to see where she’s come from,” Grams said. “She did put in the time and she’s just a great person to have around. She has a lot of athletic talent and I think she’s only going to get better. I know this year is going to be a short season but I think she can do quite well.”
Depew says the Division II school felt like a good fit for her looking at all of athletics, education and atmosphere.
“I liked how it’s not in a big town. It’s a smaller town so it doesn't feel like such a big change. They have a good education program and it just felt like a place I could feel comfortable at. I enjoyed walking around the school when I was there.”
Planning to go into elementary education, Depew says working with kids is one of her passions.
“I’m a kids person completely. I thought about doing high school education but I just have a heart for kids. It’s kind of embarrassing but I would do anything to work with kids.”
When it comes to taking her game to the next level, Depew says it won’t be easy, but she’s ready for the challenge.
“It intimidates me but I also think it’s something I can embrace and work on. I think I’m going to learn a lot and this will help me make sure I can beat my dad at golf,” she said with a laugh. “I’ll be learning a lot about my game when I’m there so I’m looking forward to the experience.”
Grams agreed, saying Depew has the work ethic in order to make sure her game stays up to par.
“Izzy has to put in the time, listen and learn and I think she’s going to do that,” Grams said. “Golf is a process but with her attitude, she’ll be successful. She’ll also probably like it because it won’t be 40 degrees, rainy and cold on most days she gets to golf.”
With a shortened senior season ready to tee off, Depew says she and the rest of the Giants hope to make it to the state meet as a team.
“I hope we can get there together. We’ve come a long way, all of us. It felt like we started from literally nothing. Now we’re ready to go out and play some really good golf. Last year it was just Maggie (Lamppa) and myself that made it to state but I think it would be fun if we all got to make it this year and see how well we could do.”
Signing in front of a large crowd, Depew credited her parents and coach Grams for the help and support, as well as her friends for being there for her.
“I have to thank Mr. Grams. He’s like my No. 1. I’ve argued with him about golf and he’s helped me with just about everything. My parents too. They’re amazing. They’re not pushy and they let me do what I want but they’re always proud no matter what. I could be terrible at golf and they’d still come to my meets and they did do that for me. They’re awesome.
“Really, thanks to everyone that came out to support me. I didn’t know so many people would come but it was very nice to see.”
