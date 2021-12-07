Denfeld skates past H/C with strong 3rd period

HIBBING — For two periods, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team played with Duluth Denfeld, then in the third, the walls came tumbling down.
The Hunters scored four goals in the final 17 minutes of play to break open a 1-0 game en route to a 5-0 victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Denfeld, which made it to the Section 7A finals last season, turned on the jets in that third period, scoring early in the stanza, then adding three more goals later in the period.
“I thought we had two good periods of hockey, and we got that five-minute power play, and they stole the momentum there,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “We had that first power play there, and I thought we ran it well.
“We had some good looks, then the wheels came off. They gained momentum after that, and they controlled the rest of the second period.”
The first period was even until a Bluejacket turnover gave the Hunters a 2-on-1 break.
Andrew Larson took a cross-ice pass from Simon Davidson and deposited it behind Hibbing/Chisholm netminder Braydon Boyer at 13:15 for a 1-0 lead.
“I liked the way we came out,” Rewertz said. “I still think we need to do a better job of making hard plays, getting pucks behind their D. That was our game plan coming in, making them go 200-feet.
“I thought we mishandled a lot of pucks, in all three periods. The first was our best as far as handling pucks, and doing the little things. The shots were even after one. They were up 1-0. We’re young, and we’re trying to figure things out.”
It looked like the Bluejackets could take back some of that momentum early in the second period when the Hunters took that two-minute minor, but all Hibbing/Chisholm could muster was three shots on the net.
The big break came at 6:39 when Denfeld was called for boarding, which was that five-minute major.
Instead of taking advantage of it, the Bluejackets didn’t get a shot on goal. In the meantime, the Hunters had the better of the chances short-handed.
“When we got on the power play, we stopped working,” Rewertz said. “When you’re on the power play, you have to be hungrier. I felt like we played on our heels during that power play. We wanted it to be easy.
“We didn’t want to work hard. They took advantage of it. Tip your hat to them. They came out hard, and they were aggressive.”
Some of the problem was trying to make the pretty play instead of firing the puck at the net and getting those dirty goals.
“We tried to do too much with the puck,” Rewertz said. “A simple play. You beat the first guy, then look to move the puck. We did a good job at times in beating that first guy and getting the puck up the ice.
“There were times when we beat the first guy, then we didn’t want to move quick, then they did a good job of angling and pinching us off. They drive the puck behind our D, and now we’re playing defense again.”
Hibbing/Chisholm stayed in the game because Boyer made some fantastic saves during that five-minute major, and he continued that into the third period until Cooper McClure got free and scored just 1:43 into the period.
John Bloomquist would score at 4:14, then Connor McClure tallied at 13:25. Connor McClure finished off the scoring at 16:01.
The Bluejackets had some chances to score in the third period, but Hunter goalie Austin Wick came up with some stellar saves of his own.
“We have to do a better job of making decisions, especially coming out of our zone,” Rewertz said. “We have plays that we set up. We talk all of the time about making hard plays off the glass if they don’t have anything.
“Right now, we’re trying to make too many plays instead of the easy play. They had some talented forwards, and we have to do a better job picking up our guys. We have to be aware of where we are on the ice, and who’s around us.”
Boyer finished with 24 saves. Wick had 22 stops.
DD 1 0 4 — 5
HC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. DD, Andrew Larson (Simon Davidson), 13:15.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 2. DD, Cooper McClure (Davidson), 1:43; 3. DD, John Bloomquist (Nick McGillivary, Davidson), 4:14; 4. DD, Connor McClure (Cooper McClure, Davidson), 13:25; 5. DD, Cooper McClure (Davidson), 16:01.
Goalie Saves — Duluth Denfeld, Austin Wick 9-6-7—22; Hibbing/Chisholm, Braydon Boyer 6-13-5—24.
Penalties — Duluth Denfeld 2-7; Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Duluth Marshall 4
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
DULUTH — The Hilltoppers got goals from four different players en route to the shutout victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday at Mars-Lakeview Arena.
Duluth Marshall goaltender Ray Anderson stopped 20 shots to earn the shutout win.
Danica Mark scored in the first period; Nina Thorson tallied in the second; and Meredith Boettcher and Kenny Royer scored in the third period.
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Addison Hess had 35 saves.
“We came out flat,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “We started to work hard as the game went on, but we just out of sync. I’m taking anything away from Marshall.
“They moved the puck better than we did, then we got into the penalty situation in the third, and they scored two power-play goals. We were trying to shake off a little rust, but there’s no excuses. We needed to sustain our play against a good section team. We have to focus and get ready for Cloquet.”
HC 0 0 0 — 0
DM 1 1 2 — 4
First Period — 1. DM, Danica Mark (Kenny Royer, Bianca McGiffert), 3:20..
Second Period — 2. DM, Nina Thorson (Annika Lindgren, Flanne Makela), 13:29.
Third Period — 3. DM, Meredith Boettcher (Lindgren, Ilsa Lindaman), pp, 1:47; 4. DM, Royer (Lindamen, Lindgren), pp, 15:00.
Goalies Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 13-12-10—35; Duluth Marshall, Ray Anderson 6-5-7—20.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 5-10; Duluth Marshall 2-4.
