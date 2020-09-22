VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils girls’ swimming team scored victories in both the 100 breaststroke and the 100 backstroke, but it wasn’t enough as Denfeld swam to a 55-44 victory Tuesday in Virginia.
Lauryn Devich put down a time of 1:12.17 to win the breaststroke, while Kylee Okland touched first in 1:31.36 to win the backstroke.
Virginia also won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:35.50. The unit consists of Morgan Harvey, Stephanie Kowalski, Emma Vukmanich and Dani Logan.
Virginia also recorded second-place finishes in the following:
200 medley relay (Elise Hoard, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Emma Vukmanich), 2:07.71.
200 individual medley, Pechonick, 2:46.66.
1 meter diving, Helen Phenning, 135.55 points.
100 butterfly, Devich, 1:03.60.
200 freestyle relay (Morgan Harvey, Grace Langowski, Isabella Smith, Dani Logan), 2:03.92.
100 backstroke: Kenzie Rasmussen, 1:36.85.
100 breaststroke: Hoard, 1:33.44.
400 freestyle relay (Wrenna Galloway, Maija Rantala, Oakland, Rasmussen), 5:08.03.
Denfeld 55, Virginia 44
200 medley relay: 1, Denfeld, 2:02.03; 2, Virginia (Elise Hoard, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Emma Vukmanich), 2:07.71; 3, Denfeld, 2:20.25.
200 freestyle: 1, Addison Bartling, D, 2:12.40; 2, Riley Clark, D, 2:18.12; 3, Stephanie Kowalski, V, 2:27.52.
200 individual medley: 1, Lindsay Johnson, D, 2:25.51; 2, Pechonick, V, 2:46.66; 3, Kayla Franke, D, 2:58.80.
50 freestyle: 1, Cailyn Volkenant, D, 27.02; 2, Leah Nelson, D, 28.24; 3, Vukmanich, V, 29.34.
1 meter diving: 1, Elly Blazevic, D, 167.30; 2, Helen Phenning, V, 135.55; 3, Cora Kreager, D, 130.90.
100 butterfly: 1, Johnson, D, 1:03.30; 2, Devich, V, 1:03.60; 3, Pechonick, V, 1:12.82.
100 freestyle: 1, Nelson, D, 1:03.68; 2, Josie Nichols, D, 1:03.72; 3, Kowalski, V, 1:04.42.
500 freestyle: 1, Bartling, D, 5:58.14; 2, Volkenant, D, 6:19.18; 3, Hoard, V, 6:28.93.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Denfeld, 1:55.12; 2, Virginia (Morgan Harvey, Grace Langowski, Isabella Smith, Dani Logan), 2:03.92; 3, Virginia (Kylee Okland, Kenzie Rasmussen, Sylvie Galloway, Jaelyn Parks), 2:10.12.
100 backstroke: 1, Kylee Okland, V, 1:31.36; 2, Kenzie Rasmussen, V, 1:36.85.
100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, V, 1:12.17; 2, Hoard, V, 1:33.44.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Virginia (Harvey, Kowalski, Vukmanich, Logan), 4:35.50; 2, Virginia (Wrenna Galloway, Maija Rantala, Oakland, Rasmussen), 5:08.03.
