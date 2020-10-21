HIBBING — Unforced errors are a part of volleyball, so limiting them is crucial to success.
Both the Hibbing and Duluth Denfeld High School volleyball teams had their fair share of those errors, but only one team was able to overcome it.
The Hunters got off to early leads in all four games, only to see the Bluejackets rally from behind.
Hibbing’s last rally fell just short as Duluth Denfeld came away with a 3-1, 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18 victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hunters’ coach Pete Stasiuk was happy with the win, but giving up those leads was problematic.
“The game comes-and-goes,” Stasiuk said. “We were serving tough for awhile, then got a sideout and started serving tough. They were abusing our passers for a little bit. That’s how the game goes, the ebbs-and-flows of the game.
“Those work their ways out eventually. That’s how it went, but I’m happy with the way we played. That’s the best we’ve played in quite awhile.”
In game one, Denfeld started fast, taking a 10-3 lead, but Hibbing fought back to tie it 14-14, 17-17, 19-19, 20-20.
The Hunters got a little breathing room at 22-20, and the closest the Bluejackets got the rest of the way two.
“For us, we want to win the first game in general,” Stasiuk said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re at home or on the road, winning that first game is big for us. We haven’t done that in quite awhile.
“That gives a bit more confidence, and we kept playing hard.”
Denfeld would commit 11 errors in the game, while Hibbing had 10.
In set No. 2, the Hunters would lead 13-3 at one point, but Hibbing battled back to make it 17-15.
Denfeld would go on an 8-2 run to finish the Bluejackets off and take a 2-0 lead. Hibbing finished with 14 unforced errors in that game.
It was two losses, but Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson liked the way they battled back in both sets.
“I liked how they played as a team, and they didn’t play down,” Peterson said. “I liked the fight. I like games like this when they’re close, they’re nail biters. They’re fun. I didn’t see a whole lot of fun in the first couple of sets, but I saw a turnaround, and we went with it.”
Game three once again saw the Hunters get out to a 13-7 lead, which put Hibbing behind the eight-ball again.
“That puts a lot of pressure on you,” Peterson said. “It’s easy for a coach to say don’t let it bother you, but it’s one thing to actually put it into action. They did in that set.
Hibbing rallied to tie it 18-18, then the Bluejackets took a 23-18 lead en route to making the match 2-1.
“That shows that they have grit, that they can fight until the end,” Peterson said. “They’re not going to give up.”
As for the Hunters, they lost focus in set three, committing 11 unforced errors in that set.
“We got a little overconfident with ourselves,”Stasiuk said. “We were getting a little too comfortable. A few mistakes here-and-there lets Hibbing back into it. They’re not a bad team, so they will be able to take it to you if you let them back in.
“They took advantage of our mistakes and got back into the game.”
In game four, the Bluejackets would commit 12 unforced errors, and even though they tried valiantly to get back into the set, Denfeld did let this lead slip away.
“I liked that we got back into a big lead, and I like that we dug deep,” Stasiuk said. “We persevered for a win. It’s been awhile since we’ve gotten a win. We’re a lot better than what our record is.
“It’s good to finally finish one. We can get a little confidence from that, and take it to Proctor today.”
Hibbing was led by Haley Hawkinson with fivekills and three blocks; Kylee Huusko five ills and two assists; Bella Scaia 11 digs, three aces and five assists; Aysia Skalsky four assists and two blocks; and Zoe Kriske with two digs and three aces.
Jordan Mitchell had 15 kills for Denfeld and four assists; Sydney Larson had 30 assists and four aces; Alli Ahlers had 11 kills; Anna Pozniak had seven kills; and Hannah Thompson had four assists.
Chisholm 3
Cherry 2
CHERRY — Abby Thompson had 26 kills, four aces and 24 digs as the Bluestreaks defeated the Tigers on the road Tuesday, winning 3-2, 17-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 15-3.
Jordan Temple had 40 assists and four aces; Kaija Gams 28 digs and four aces; and Meghan Danielson seven kills.
Cherry was led by Oryann Trucano with 11 kills and three aces; Jessa
Schroetter 11 kills; Courtney Sadjak 10 kills, Claire Cushman 16 digs and Lauren Staples 33 assists.
Greenway 3
Deer River 0
COLERAINE — Claire Vekich had 13 kills, four blocks and five aces as the Raiders rolled past the Warriors in three games, 25-5, 25-13, 25-11 Tuesday at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Lexi Hammer had 19 assists, Kaisa Reed nine digs and four aces and Bri Miller had six aces.
Greenway 3
Hermantown 0
HERMANTOWN — Greenway also defeated Hermantown by the score of 3-0, 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Vekich had 27 kills, Reed 12 kills and 18 digs, Ellie Vekich 15 digs and Hammer 40 assists and 10 digs.
Kennedy Barrett had 29 assists for the Hawks. Megan Menzel had eight kills, Bailee Hess seven kills and Camryn Slattengren 13 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.