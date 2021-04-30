Denfeld downs Virginia, 9-7

Duluth Denfeld 9,

Virginia 7

At Virginia, Mary Skorich went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and Helen Phenning had two hits and three RBIs, but it wasn’t quite enough as Denfeld defeated the Blue Devils, 9-7 Thursday night at Olcott Park.

Denfeld took advantage of six Virginia errors and held on to get the win. The Hunters scored two runs in the second, added two more in the fourth and five unearned runs in the fifth.

The Devils led 5-4 going into the fifth inning and battled back in the bottom of the seventh. They had the tying runs on base, but the game ended on a deep fly to left center.

Grace Phenning started and went 4 ⅔ innings, while Allison FInk threw the last 2 ⅓ innings.

Virginia (2-4) plays Mesabi East in Aurora today.

