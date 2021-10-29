Delich takes fourth at state tennis

MINNEAPOLIS — Eveleth-Gilbert junior Lydia Delich saw her tennis season come to an end on the final day of play, finishing in fourth place at the Class A Individual State Tournament.
After going 2-0 on Thursday, Delich had a tall task in front of her taking on the No. 1 overall seed in Isabelle Einess from Minnehaha Academy. Einess lived up to her reputation, defeating Delich in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.
In the third place match, the Golden Bear standout faced off with the No. 3 seed Ryann Witter of Rochester Lourdes. Another tough opponent, Delich couldn’t find a way past Witter as she fell in straight sets again 6-1, 6-3.
The two losses meant Delich finished fourth at state, living up to the seed given to her before the tournament. The state championship came down to Einess and her Minnehaha teammate and No. 2 seed Ancele Dolensek. Dolensek ended up pulling off the upset, winning in a three-set thriller 6-0, 3-6, 7-6.
