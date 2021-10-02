EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team has gone on a tremendous run this season with playoffs only about a week away.
With no seniors for the second year in a row on their roster, the Golden Bears are led by junior Lydia Delich, the most experienced and most consistent player on the team. Playing mostly at the No. 1 singles spot, Delich faces the best of every team E-G plays and almost assuredly comes away with a victory.
In both of the Bears’ two matches with Virginia this season, Delich was the last player on the court and her wins helped seal up 4-3 victories both times. Making it to the individual state tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2019 (no state tournament held in 2020), Delich believes this year’s Golden Bears team has what it takes to come out as the champions of Section 7A.
“State is our ultimate goal,” Delich said. “I’m hoping we can do that as a team. It’ll be hard but I think we can do it.
“We’re just coming together better this year as a team, playing together more and it’s all been paying off so far.”
With the 2020 season being shaken up, Delich says focusing on improving her game in the offseason was important to her leading into her junior season. With something to prove to herself, Delich says every game is as important as the one before it.
“I definitely think I have something to prove this year. Last year, we all came in and we didn’t know if we’d have sections or state. It made it hard to focus. This year, things are a little more normal and I’ve been working to improve my game every day. I think a lot of us came in expecting to have a big year.”
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jessica Kralich says Delich has consistently been a top player for the Bears, but she still finds ways to up her game in order to make herself a better tennis player.
“She’s really grown this year and it’s crazy how she continues to grow every year.” Kralich said. “When you think she can’t get any better, she does anyway. She’s constantly striving to do better and she’s always looking for advice. She wants to know how to hit this stroke better or make this shot. She’s never done learning.”
Delich says she’s eager to keep learning the game of tennis. Playing at the top singles spot, she knows whoever she faces off with will be giving her their best effort.
“I have to treat every match as a challenge. I know whoever I play is going to be playing their hardest so I have to be at my best if I want to win. I look forward to that and the challenges that come with getting better each match.”
When it comes to playing tough in big moments, Kralich says Delich never loses her cool and knows how to fix her own game before her coaches can even offer advice.
“She’s such a calm, level-headed person. She handles the pressure really well and she knows what she has to do. I can come on the court during a changeover and I don’t have to say anything and she’s telling me what she needs to fix or what’s working or what needs changing. She already knows and she handles it in such a positive way.”
With their team almost certainly deserving of a high seed heading into the upcoming playoffs, Delich says the key for the Bears this year has been simple.
“It’s just been about having fun and being confident. We come into every match with confidence now. I think every match we have more fun and are more confident than we were before. Going forward, if we keep that up I think we can be very successful despite how young we are.”
Kralich says Delich also leads off the court. Before every match and even when she’s not on the court herself, you can always expect the junior to have positive words for her teammates.
“When things get riled up, she can rein the team in,” Kralich said. “You can always go to Lyd for those positive, encouraging comments. Every match, she talks before and the girls are so encouraged by what she has to say. Whether you’re a junior like her or the new seventh grader on the team, she’ll be there to say something positive.”
On her own game, Delich says staying mentally focused and not letting the big moments get to her will be keys to improvement.
“In past years, I’ve felt the pressure at state or playing at the top spot. This year, I’m coming in with a different mindset and just going out and playing. I haven’t felt pressure this year and it’s helped me a lot.
“I know I’ll need to stay focused mentally as well if I want to keep improving. Sometimes I lose that focus and the matches start to get a little tougher.”
With this being the final season before the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia teams combine, Delich says she’s excited for the present and the future when it comes to tennis.
“It’s been a lot of fun having this last season as a Golden Bear. I think we’ve shown a lot of people how good we can be separate. I know the girls here have been working hard and next year, we’ll be successful together.”
Her coach says being able to lead the Bears and the future Wolverines is fitting for a strong player like Delich.
“She’s just an all-around great kid,” Kralich said. “ I think she’s excited for next year as well. She’s a part of something special being a Golden Bear for one last year and then coming back to lead Rock Ridge next year.”
