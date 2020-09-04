EVELETH — The Mesabi East boys and girls cross country team picked up a pair of wins Friday at the Eveleth-Gilbert triangular at Fayal Pond.
The Giants girls took first with 25 points while the boys won with 36. International Falls was second on the girls side with 33 points while the Eveleth-Gilbert boys took home silver with 37.
Lydia Skelton finished first for Mesabi East on the girls side with a time of 20:47. International Falls’ Ryan Ford finished second with a time of 21:50. Mesabi East’s Aubree Skelton was third with a time of 22:07 and Abbi Hutchinson was fourth with a time of 22:14 for the Broncos.
Mesabi East’s Bella Thomas took home fifth with a time of 22:55. Maggie Landwer was the top runner for the Eveleth-Gilbert girls. She finished ninth with a time of 24:09. The Golden Bears did not field enough runners to put forth a team score.
On the boys side, Eveleth-Gilbert’s Jared Delich was the meet winner with a time of 18:44. Runner-up was International Falls’ Anthony Scholler at 18:58. Golden Bear Connor Matschiner took home third with a time of 19:15.
Carter Skelton paced Mesabi East in fourth with a time of 19:27 and Giants teammate Alex Leete was fifth with a time of 19:45.
Area cross country teams will be back in action on Thursday at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course for the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin triple triangular.
Eveleth-Gilbert True CC Triangular
Girls team results: 1, Mesabi East, 25; 2, International Falls 33
Boys team results: 1, Mesabi East 36; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert 37; 3, International Falls 48.
Girls individual results: 1, Lydia Skelton, ME, 20:47; 2, Ryan Ford, IF, 21:50; 3, Aubree Skelton, ME, 22:07; 4, Abbi Hutchinson, IF, 22:14; 5, Bella Thomas, ME, 22:55; 9, Maggie Landwer, 24:09.
Boys individual results: 1, Jared Delich, EG, 18:44; 2, Anthony Scholler, IF, 18:58; 3, Connor Matschiner, EG, 19:15; 4, Carter Skelton, ME, 19:27; 5, Alex Leete, ME, 19:45.
