MINNEAPOLIS – Eveleth-Gilbert junior Lydia Delich finds herself still in contention for a state championship after going 2-0 during the first day of the Class A Individual State Tennis Tournament.
Delich, the No. 4 seed, opened play with Montevideo’s Emily Brace and played solid from start to finish, advancing 6-1, 6-3 to the quarterfinals.
Next, Delich faced a familiar foe in the fifth-seeded Ella Sell from Pine City. Delich and Sell had met twice in the last two weeks with Delich coming out on top both times.
Their third meeting was no different as Delich came away the victor, beating the Dragons junior in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
In doubles, the fifth-seeded pair of Virginia seniors Ava Fink and Ella Lamppa began their day with Ellie Hernes and Lauren Davis from Fairmont. The Blue Devil duo had to fight through a three set match, but ultimately came out with the win 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Next they faced off with the No. 4 team of Aditi Nadkarni and Witt Mehbod of Breck. Both sets were close, but it was the pair of Mustangs that came away with the win 6-4, 6-3, ending Fink and Lamppa’s run at the state tournament.
In other doubles action, the unseeded Golden Bear duo of Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette faced off with the No. 3 pair Kylie Michels and Britney Prahl from Litchfield. Michels and Prahl proved to be a formidable team, dispatching the E-G tandem in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.
In the consolation quarterfinals, Torrel and Beaudette faced off with Libby and Maggy Totzke of Fairmont. The two teams split the first two sets, with the Totzkes taking the first 6-4 before Torrel and Beaudette bounced back in the second with the same score.
In the third set super tiebreaker, it was the Fairmont duo that kept their season alive, outlasting Torrel and Beaudette 10-5.
Delich will begin play today at 8 a.m. when she faces off with top-seeded Isabelle Einess of Minnehaha Academy. Win or lose, Delich will play again at 11:30 in either the championship or third place match.
