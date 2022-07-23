Delich a multi-sport standout

Rock Ridge junior Jared Delich has been named the All-Iron Range Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — Less than two weeks before the start of the spring sports season, Rock Ridge junior Jared Delich had his mind set on the upcoming tennis season, hoping to lead the Wolverines to another Section 7A title as well as aiming to take the section singles crown for the second year in a row.

Then, fellow Wolverine and tennis teammate Jake Bradach brought up the idea of going a bit further and not just playing tennis, but also joining the track and field team. Interested in the idea of playing two sports at once while also improving himself ahead of his senior season of cross country, Delich took the plunge and balanced his time between school, tennis and running competitively.

