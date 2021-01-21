HIBBING — When the Virginia High School girls basketball team needed a pick-me-up on the offensive end, the Blue Devils turned to their one constant — defense.
That defense allowed the Blue Devils to overcome an early deficit en route to a 55-47 Iron Range Conference victory over Hibbing Thursday at the Hibbing High School
Gymnasium.
It took Virginia a little while to heat up defensively, but once the Blue Devils did, their offense started to click.
“I thought we played good defense from about the halfway point of the first half,” Virginia coach Spencer Aune said. “I didn’t think our defense was very good during the first part of the first half, but after that, I thought everything we did defensively, the girls did a good job.
“They were much more intense with it, and that was the difference.”
The Bluejackets took advantage of that by jumping out to a 16-9 lead against Virginia’s 3-2 zone defense.
“We did well,” Hibbing coach Matt Erickson said. “We moved the ball around offensively. We got it inside a lot more, then they switched to a 2-3 zone, and we didn’t adjust. We thought we could shoot them out of it, but we shot way too many outside shots.
“They weren’t falling. We have to work that much harder to get it inside. We didn’t do that.”
It was that change that sparked Virginia.
“Against good teams, it’s easy when you’re down early to go, ‘Oh boy, here we go,’” Aune said. “They stuck with it. Defensively, they picked up their intensity. Our defense picks up our offense.
“That’s what we did today.”
With the score 20-19, the Blue Devils went on an 11-3 run to take a 30-23 lead into halftime, and they never looked back.
“The defense got that, and we were driving more to create double teams to get open shots,” Aune said. “We got it down into Lexiss. She’s hard for anyone to handle. We try to get it in there as much as we can.”
Trygg would go on to score 24 points to lead all scorers.
“This is the second team we’ve faced that has a dominant inside presence,” Erickson said. “That’s been our weakness so far this season is being able to defend the inside. We have to figure out a way to work as a team to do better there.”
Hibbing scored seven-quick points to start the second half to make it 32-30, but the Blue Devils hit two 3-pointers and two baskets to extend the lead to nine, 39-30.
“They hit some big threes,” Erickson said. “We’d get something going and when you go a couple of possessions with 3--pointers that adds up quickly. It’s hard to come back from that when we’re not shooting well.”
The Bluejackets made a run late to get it to 54-47, but Hibbing couldn’t get any closer than seven the rest of the way.
“I can tell we’re in much-better condition than we were in the first week,” Erickson said. “It’s good to see that, but we have to decide to play a lot sooner than toward the end of the game. We’re not consistent enough.
“I’d like to see us put a whole game together. We haven’t seen that yet. I’m glad this is happening now and not at the end of the season. We have a lot of things to figure out, things to reflect on and figure out who we are. I don’t think we know who we are right now.”
Joining Trygg in double figures was Rian Aune with 14.
Hibbing was led by Haley Hawkinson with 14, and Fanci Williams 11.
VHS 30 25 — 55
HHS 23 24 — 47
Virginia: Lexiss Trygg 24, Rian Aune 14, Anna Fink 7, Sophie Christofferson 5, Kelsey Squires 3, Aleksia Tollefson 2.
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 14, Fanci Williams 11, Reese Aune 9, Jacie Clusiau 9, Makenzie Clough 4.
Total Fouls: Virginia 6; Hibbing 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Virginia 6-14; Hibbing 6-7; 3-pointers: Aune 2, Fink, Christofferson, Squires, Hawkinson 2, Aune, Clusiau 2.
Cherry 70
Northeast Range 14
BABBITT — Jessa Schroetter became the all-time leading scorer at Cherry High School as the Tigers beat the Nighthawks Thursday on the road.
Schroetter scored 18 points and now has 1,557 points in her career.
Schroetter also surpassed the 1,000-rebound mark for her career.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 86
Bigfork 48
CHERRY — Isaac Asuma had 33 points as the Tigers beat the Huskies at home Thursday.
Also hitting double figures for Cherry were Iziac Martin with 13 and Noah Asuma and Mason Perkovich with 10 apiece.
Jared Lovdahl and Jhace Pearson both had 17 points for Bigfork.
BHS 21 27 — 48
CHS 51 35 — 86
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 3, Jared Lovdahl 17, Coltin Rahier 3, Dylan Elhardt 2, Caden Kallinen 2, Brady Haley 2, Jhace Pearson 17, Aaron Hovila 2.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 4, Isaac Asuma 33, Noah Asuma 10, Sam Serna 6, Tommy Mancini 2, Iziac Martin 13, Zach Carpenter 4, Nick Serna 4, Mason Perkovich 10.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 18; Cherry 20; Fouled Out: Kallinen; Free Throws: Bigfork 9-21; Cherry 13-24; 3-pointers: Jared Lovdahl, Rahier, Pearson, Staples, Isaac Asuma 2, Noah Asuma Sam Serna.
