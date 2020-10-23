NASHWAUK — With a 15-8 lead in set one, it looked like the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team was off and running.
What could go wrong?
As it turned out plenty.
The Spartans’ fortunates turned 180-degrees as Deer River rallied for a set-one win, which propelled the Warriors to a 3-0, 26-24, 27-25, 25-16 victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin on the Spartans’ home floor.
For Deer River, it was their first victory of the year.
“It hasn’t been all that frustrating, but this feels great” Deer River coach Leigh Ayers said. “We’re still working as a team and developing each other. We’re trying to figure all of the kinks out. Our passing and defense was on today, so that was helpful.
“The girls did so well tonight. I’m proud of my team.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Jessica Noonan was at a loss for words as to why the turnaround happened.
“We were all over the place tonight,” Noonan said. “We were inconsistent in all areas.”
It started in game one, which belonged to the Spartans at 15-8.
It was 17-11 at one point, but Deer River kept chipping away, taking a 19-18 lead.
It was tied 24-24 when the Warriors got the final two points to take a 1-0 lead.
“I don’t think they were ready to play and once they were, we weren’t,” Noonan said. “I don’t know if we ever really were tonight.”
Ayers liked the way her team battled back.
“The girls were great,” Ayers said. “They persevered through that, and that’s wonderful. You can’t expect anything less than that. It was awesome.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin needed to get that spark back to start set two.
“You have to have the momentum,” Noonan said. “The first two games were close, and I thought we had a little bit of momentum in the middle of them, and we lost it toward the end.”
Game two was a lot closer together from beginning to end, but Deer River did have a 24-19 lead late.
Now it was time for Nashwauk-Keewatin to make a comeback, and the Spartans tied it 24-24, then they took a 25-24 lead.
From there, the Warriors scored the final three points, including an ace to go up 2-0.
“We picked up our defense a little bit more, and their passes were on,” Ayers said. “Their communication was at 100-percent.”
Game three was all Deer River as it took a 9-3 lead and never looked back.
The Warriors’ defense was spot on in that set.
“We had that defense, we were digging the ball, we were communicating more and we were working more as a team,” Ayers said.
Nashwauk-Keewatin never got that spark back.
“We had way too many errors in every area,” Noonan said. “Our serve receive was not good. Once we picked up the serve receive, then we started with the hitting errors.
“It was one thing after another all night long.”
Deer River was led by Taylor Peck with 12 kills, Nevaeh Evans had nine and Katie Storlie five. Grace Bergand had 25 assists and Alexis Newman five. Peck had four aces, and Storlie, Torii Anttila and Bergland had two apiece.
The Spartans were led by Addie Gangl with seven kills. Jazlynn Svaleson had four and Johnnine Waldvogel three.
Lexi Marx and Gangl both had one block, and Waldvogel and Samantha Workman had one ace apiece. Misty Bozich had 15 assists.
Greenway 3
Hibbing 0
COLERAINE — The Bluejackets traveled to Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium and fell to the Raiders 3-0, 25-6, 25-16 25-18 Thursday.
Hibbing was led in kills by Haley Hawkinson with four, Justyne Orazem three and Melanie Heikkila, Bailey Broker and Arianna Jaynes with two each.
Aysia Skalsky had five assists, Broker three and Jaynes two.
Bella Scaia had three aces, Zoe Kriske two and Kylee Huusko one.
Scaia finished with 15 digs. Orazem had nine and Skalsky eight.
Broker had seven blocks, Hawkinson five and Skalsky and Heikkila had two each.
Claire Vekich had 18 kills, seven digs and three aces; Lexi Hammer 34 assists and three aces; Kaisa Reed 10 kills; Ellie Vekich eight digs; and Bri Miller five kills.
