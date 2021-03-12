Deer River downs Eveleth-Gilbert, 85-46, to win IRC title

EVELETH — From the outset, Deer River’s full court press looked like it would be a difference maker Friday night against Eveleth-Gilbert.
The Warriors took full advantage of their stifling defense as they turned turnovers into fast break points in an 85-46 victory that earned the visitors the Iron Range Conference championship for the first time ever.
In addition to the intense pressure, Deer River’s physical presence inside and 3-point shooting were two more factors that kept the Golden Bears off balance for most of the night.
“They play the full court (press) very well. You can’t take anything away from them for that,’’ E-G head coach Adam Roen said.
Regarding the press, he said, “We were a little stagnant for a while. Once we got into a little bit of a routine, it became a little bit easier, but they adapted. They changed some things up and put us back on our heels.’’
The Deer River defense helped the Warriors get out to a 12-6 lead before the Golden Bears made a comeback behind Will Bittmann (12 points for the game) and solid defense of their own. Four straight points from Carter Mavec, which had the Bears down just four, 22-18.
The visitors quickly turned that around with a 16-2 that had them ahead 38-20 at the half.
The Warriors continued their hot shooting in the second half. Deer River scored the first 10 points of the second half before Josh Creer-Oberstar knocked down a 3-pointer.
Creer-Oberstar and Bittmann helped the Bears battle back, but the visitors were just too hot. Leading 53-23, Deer River’s Blake Fox went on a streak of five 3-pointers and a field goal to take a commanding 72-36 advantage.
After the 85-46 loss, Roen said, “Hats off to them. They played very well. Iron Range champions this year. They played well all season and they’re well deserving of it. We’re happy to be a part of this game. We’ve worked hard, as well, to be a part of it. Tonight they’re the better team.’’
“I tip my hat to Deer River,’’ Roen said later. “They played hard, but ultimately this is the first time in a long time Eveleth-Gilbert’s been a part of an IRC championship game. No matter what the outcome is, no matter what the scoreboard says, I’m very proud of our team, our players, for being in this opportunity tonight.’’
For a team that is relatively young, E-G has “to keep working on things. I understand that we have a few seniors that lead, but for the most part we’re young. When we see pressure like this, we see athleticism like this, we’re just adapting to it. We’ll continue to grow and get better.’’
E-G (12-5) begins Section 7AA Tournament play next week. Deer River (16-2) begins Section 7A Tournament play next week. The seedings for both will be determined on Sunday.
Deer River 38 47 — 85
Eveleth-Gilbert 20 26 — 46
DR: Sam Rahier 8, Blake Fox 21, Ethan Williams 3, Conner Vickerman 3, Mikhail Wakonabo 10, Rhett Mundt 6, Dave McClellan 1, Tait Kongsjord 8, Colton Hemphill 2, Ty Morrison 20, Thomas White 3. 3-pointers: Rahier 2, Fox 6, Vickerman 1, Wakonabo 2, Morrison 3, White 1. Free throws: 8-12. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
EG: Dakota Jerde 1, Carter Mavec 9, AJ Roen 3, Carter Flannigan 1, Jaden Lang 5, Josh Creer-Oberstar 8, Jake Sickel 7, Will Bittmann 12. 3-pointers: Roen 1, Lang 1, Creer-Oberstar 2. Free throws: 12-19. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
North Woods 79,
South Ridge 36
At Cook, TJ Chiabotti led all scorers with 21 points as the Grizzlies downed South Ridge Friday, 79-36.
North Woods also got 15 points from Brenden Chiabotti en route to the 43-point victory.
The Panthers were paced by Aaron Bennett with 13 points.
North Woods (11-5) plays at Mountain Iron-Buhl Saturday night. The Panthers closed out the regular season with a 12-6 record.
South Ridge 13 23 — 36
North Woods 41 38 — 79
SR: Zach Morse 2, Jaxson Bennett 6, Austin Josephson 8, Aaron Bennett 13, Slayton Stroschein 7. 3-pointers: J. Bennett 2, A. Bennett 1, Stroschein 1. Free throws: 2-3. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
NW: Darius Goggleye 6, Jared Chiabotti 5, TJ Chiabotti 21, Davis Kleppe 8, Brenden Chiabotti 15, Jonah Burnett 8, Alex Hartway 7, Erik Aune 3, Sean Morrison 6. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, TJ Chiabotti 4, Kleppe 2, B. Chiabotti 3, Burnett 2, Hartway 1, Aune 1. Free throws: 5-7. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
