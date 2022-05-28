VIRGINIA — Virginia High School seniors Gavin Dahl and Riley Krenz have been close friends for a number of years now.
Being classmates and teammates on the football field has only strengthened that bond over time. On Friday, the pair got to take their next step together in life with both signing on to play football for the College of St. Scholastica beginning next school year.
Putting pen to paper in front of their parents and high school coach, the pair talked about the decision and said it was almost perfect that they got to do it together.
“It’s amazing,” Dahl said Friday. “We’ve done everything together for the past couple of years. With him being there, I’m excited I get the chance to keep playing football with him.
“It’s really perfect how it worked out for the both of us,” Krenz said. “It’s a huge comfort to have a good friend and classmate doing something like this with me. I think him being there will only make me want to work harder and be a better athlete.”
Dahl, who is undecided on what he wants to study but is leaning towards a business related field, says he was drawn to CSS for many reasons.
“I love football and I love that I get a chance to keep playing by going there. When I visited, I met some of the guys on the team and it really just made me pumped up to play football. I’ve always had the drive to be competitive and keep going.
“The campus itself is really nice. You could see how modern it was in some places but it also had a really old look to it. There’s a lot of history and the class sizes seem smaller. I think I’d get along with the people there.”
For Krenz, getting a chance to play football while also going to a school with a well-regarded nursing program were priorities for him.
“I knew they had a good nursing program and the coaches were showing interest in me so it just felt like a really good fit. Football is my passion so getting a chance to keep playing and get a really good education, just send me there.
“I visited there several times and I really liked how personalized it was. They seem really interested in how each individual person is doing both in the nursing program and in football. That’s a great feeling to have when you’re deciding on something like this.”
Rock Ridge head football coach Matt Anderson commended the duo on their decision and said they’ll fit right in at CSS.
“They’ve been really consistent kids,” Anderson said. “They’re constantly finding ways to be better and asking the right questions. It’s not a surprise these two are moving on. I’m really proud of them and all the choices they’ve made throughout high school.
“They’re in the upper part of their class grades wise and I hope to see them succeed and I hope they continue to have a passion for the sport. Ultimately, I hope they have fun because football is supposed to be fun.”
Krenz, who is also on the track and field team, says the Saints were interested in him at the defensive end position but he hopes to transition to linebacker after some time. Shifting his focus to just one sport, the senior says his work in track will help on the gridiron.
“I’m ready for the focus to be on football. I feel like it’ll be an easy transition and track has really helped prepare me for this. Track has been a lot of weight lifting and foot work which will only help me on the football field.”
Also a member of the basketball team for VHS and the Rock Ridge baseball team, Dahl says he’s excited to see how his football skills can improve when he focuses on just one sport.
“I think it’ll be awesome to just do football,” said Dahl, who will look to play in the defensive backfield for the Saints. “That’s extra time I can spend working on getting better. I know I’ll be spending my time on school and football but I’m glad those are the things I get to do.”
Both captains for Rock Ridge this season, Anderson said it will be hard to replace the duo, but they’ve done a lot to get Wolverine football off on the right foot.
“They were leaders,” Anderson said. “They were the first captains of Rock Ridge football with Will Bittmann and Jake Burress. It was a great group of seniors to lead us into the future.”
Being the first class of Wolverine football players to commit to collegiate football, Anderson noted just how far this class has come.
“When I was a freshman teacher, they were in my first class. They were the first group of kids I coached. They went 0-9 with me and finished .500 as Blue Devils and then they started something special as Rock Ridge. I love those guys. They’re good kids and I wish them the best of luck.”
Dahl and Krenz credited their families for helping them get to this point and both will continue to rely on each other as friends and teammates.
“I can’t describe how much support I’ve gotten from my family,” Dahl said. “They’ve got my back. … I know I’ll have someone that has my back as well with Riley there.”
“It’s been nonstop support from my family and Gavin’s family,” Krenz said. “I couldn’t be here without people like that helping me along the way.”
