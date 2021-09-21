MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl Volleyball team shook off a poor first game and battled with a tall Cromwell-Wright squad on Monday night, but fell in four games, 25-15, 25-22, 13-25, 25-19.
“They played hard out there,” Rangers coach Patty Overbye said. “They know how to play the game and they battled out there against a very good team tonight.”
Game one was a quick one with the Cardinals racing to a 16-4 lead. Mountain Iron-Buhl tried to get back in the game .
A Sage Ganyo ace cut the Cromwell-Wright lead to 19-7, but the Cardinals traded a couple of points with the Rangers and took game one when Silena Anderson dove to the floor, getting the ball over the net to end the game, a 10 point Cromwell-Wright win.
Game two was a battle. It started to look like game one when the Cardinals raced out to a 12-6 lead, forcing Overbye to take a time out.
Whatever Overbye told her squad during the time out worked.
Trailing 17-9 they got the serve back and Sam Hoff put on a serving clinic.
A pair of aces from Hoff made it a 17-12 game and two more Rangers points made it a 17-14 game.
“They weren’t going to quit out there,” Overbye said. “I told them to just keep playing our game.”
The teams traded points and with the score tied at 19-19, a Gabby Lira kill at the net gave the Rangers their first lead of the game, forcing the Cardinals to take a time out.
A Ganyo kill gave MI-B a 21-19 lead. The teams then traded points before the Cardinals went on a scoring streak that would give them a 2-0 lead in the match.
Anderson had an ace serve and an Andrea Pocernich Kill gave Cromwell-Wright the 25-22 game win.
Game three was all Rangers. Mountain Iron-Buhl broke open a 6-6 game and never looked back.
A Lira kill made it 11-8 before a Hali Savela ace serve put them up 13-9, forcing another C-W time out. Cromwell-Wright came out of the time out and scored a point but the Rangers were not going to let them get any closer.
MI-B went on a 7-0 run to make it a 20-10 game, forcing the Cardinals to take their final time out.
“We were doing everything right out there and it showed,” Overbye said. “We got the lead and never wanted to give it up.”
With the Rangers leading 23-13 and Hoff with the serve, she put the game away with back-to-back aces to give MI-B the 25-13 win to make it a 2-1 match.
Mountain Iron-Buhl stayed hot early in the fourth game, racing out to a quick 4-1 lead but the Cardinals got right back in the game and tied the game up at 6-6 when Pocernich had an ace serve.
The teams battled to a 9-9 tie before the Cardinals went on a 5-0 run of their own to take a 14-9 lead. Overbye took a timeout following an Anderson ace serve.
The Rangers came out of the time out and battled back to trail 15-12 but just could not get any closer as Cromwell-Wright used an ace from Pocernich and a block from Anderson at the net, as well as a kill, to put the match away.
“I saw a lot of good things out there tonight,” Overbye said. “We have a busy week. “We played tonight, go to Chisholm on Tuesday, play at Cherry on Thursday, and play in the Virginia Tournament on Saturday.”
Lira led the way for the Rangers with 10 kills while Hoff added seven kills and four ace serves. Savela collected 24 set assists. Ganyo tossed in three ace serves.
