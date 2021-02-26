HIBBING — Wrestling isn’t for the faint of heart.
It’s six minutes of physical and mental grinds.
It’s all about mental toughness, and the ability to out-maneuver an opponent.
David Platt exemplifies both of those characteristics.
The Hibbing High School senior has been wrestling for the Bluejacket varsity team since the seventh-grade, and his dedication and determination to the sport has paid dividends.
Platt became Hibbing’s all-time falls leader on Monday, pinning his 100th and 101st opponents during his illustrious career.
He surpassed the old record, which was held by Will Johnson with 99 pins.
To see that happen wasn’t a surprise to Hibbing coach Ray Pierce because Platt takes everything he does seriously.
“David is an aggressive kid,” Pierce said. “A part of wrestling is your mentality. David has an aggressive mentality. He goes out and wrestles hard every time. I’ve pointed it out to the kids in practice that when David drills on takedowns, he drills them from the feet to the back.
“He does a takedown, then he finishes it with a half. He’s done that for years. He’s not catching guys. He’s literally doing that from the start to the finish. He knows exactly what he’s doing.”
That’s something Platt learned early in his career.
“When I was younger, I would go down to Augsburg and train,” Platt said. “There was always this drill we did every day where we took a kid down and we were working for a pin right away.
“I’m going for my takedowns. I’m trying to get as many takedowns as I can, and maybe get lucky and get a straight-to-the-back-for-a-couple-of-back points out of it.”
It’s that kind of effort that should be done every time in practice.
“That’s how people should drill,” Pierce said. “That’s what you should be working on. You go from one move to the next and to the next. You get to it without thinking, and David is at that point. That’s how he’s been able to get all of these pins racked up.
“He wrestled all of the tough kids. He’s pinned the good kids. It doesn’t matter who he wrestles, he can pin them. I credit it to the way David drills, and his mental attitude, the way he comes into every match. What he wants to do is pin you every time.”
Platt’s first fall came during his seventh-grade season against Kevin Plesha of Virginia at 106-pounds. It came about halfway through that season.
“That fall doesn’t feel the same, but back then I was excited getting that first fall as a seventh-grader, weighing like 97 pounds,” Platt said.
His toughest fall came against Lincoln Carpenter of Sibley East. Carpenter was ranked first in the state in Class A at 138-pounds during Platt’s sophomore season.
“It was about one minute into the match,” Platt said. “He took a shot and I spladled him. It was a big win. I’m not sure if I was ranked at that time or not.”
Platt is well-versed in wrestling technique, but it also takes some meanness to record over 100 falls.
“A bunch of it is mean,” Pierce said. “He comes into every match with an attitude like that, where he wants to pin you every time. Mental attitude takes David a long way. His technique has always been, from start to finish, going to the back.
“If it looks like he’s catching somebody, that’s all planned in David’s head before he gets them most of the time.”
Platt agreed.
“You have to be a little mean,” Platt said. “I would say about 50-percent of it is being mean. I go out there using my strength on those guys, forcing them into pinning combinations.”
To hold that record puts Platt in some rarified air.
He has more falls than Will Johnson, Skip Johnson, Tim Tekautz, David Caliguri and Jack Thompson, to name a few former Hibbing wrestlers, along the likes of his coach and the rest of the Pierce family.
“You could wrestle 35 or 40 matches like we did back in the 90s and 80s, and David still gets 100 pins out of it,” Pierce said. “It’s kind of phenomenal how the kid thinks and wrestles.
“His whole mindset is to go out there and pin you every time. That’s how he thinks, and he does that in the wrestling room.”
Don’t expect Platt to let up anytime soon.
“It feels pretty good, and now, I can just break it a little more to extend it,” Platt said. “It means that I’ve been putting in the work to break those records and be up there with those guys. I’m up there with their caliber, but I’m looking at the big prize — the top of the podium at state.
“I’ve been training since the seventh-grade to do that. I’m not going to relax at all. I’m going to take every match like it’s a state-meet match. I’ll wrestle every match like it's the state finals.”
