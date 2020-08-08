The 1986 Hibbing High School boys hockey team capped off their season with a fourth-place finish at the State Tournament. Team members include, from left, row one, manager Mark Fumia, Pete Wohlers, Paul Gherardi, Jim Monacelli, Steve Torrel, Rich Jacklen, John Schwartz, Joel Gaustad and manager Dave Houghton. Second row, Dr. Ben Owens, Coach Bill Olson, Pat Zbacnik, Tom Sullivan, Tom Pascuzzi, Cal Husmann, Doug Torrel, Scott Sundvall, Mike Sanborn and assistant coach Bill Techar. Third row, Jon Rue, Dan Kasner, Mike Hardy, Steve Stavnes, Mike Johnson, Andy O’Brien and assistant coach Mike Torrel.