HIBBING — With three state-tournament appearances in a span of four years, the Hibbing High School boys hockey team was on an incredible run, and nobody wanted it to end.
That was the case for the 1986 Bluejackets, who were coming off a fifth-place finish at state in 1985.
That Hibbing team maybe wasn’t as talented as the year before, but with a hard-working group of players, the Bluejackets made it four-out-five-years with an unexpected run to the section title.
———
If success breeds success, this team was a prime example of that saying.
That team featured Cal Husmann, John Schwartz, Joe Gaustad, Dan Kasner, Andy O’Brien, John Rue, Paul Gherardi, Scott Sundvall, Mike Hardy, MIke Sanborn, Steve Stavnes, Mike Johnson, Pete Wohlers, Tom Pascuzzi, Tom Sullivan, Doug Torrel, Pat Zbacnik and Steve Torrel, along with the goaltending of Jimmy Monacelli and Rich Jacklen.
“We weren’t expected to be good, but Bill Olson and Bill Techar did a great job of coaching,” Sullivan said. “It was a great group of guys that got along. That’s the biggest thing. Olson and Techar were pretty good with what they did for us.
“We had a bunch of blue-collar kids.”
Hibbing never doubted itself in the least.
“From the beginning, that was an expectation,” Wohlers said. “Pat Micheletti, Gary and Greg Hooper and Tom Fredrickson set the stage in the early 1980s. The expectations were high.
“We had plenty of returning players with state-tournament experience. Once you’re there, you want to get back. It’s hard to get to state, but the goal was to win state. I’m still mad about it.”
———
According to O’Brien, it was all about the coaching.
“I now understand how those coaches dedicated their time to the kids and to the game,” O’Brien said. “It’s not until you get older that you understand how they went above and beyond. They had a passion for the game that helped not only the 86 team, but all of the kids growing up in the city at that time.
“With the coaches, when I look back, they were wonderful. You don’t appreciate it until you get older.”
———
Olson and Techar put this Hibbing team through the meat grinder during practices.
“It helped us,” O’Brien said. “It was that Herb-Brooks approach. We may not have been the most talented team, but we were the best conditioned team. We worked hard.
“We may not have been the most talented team on paper, but we acted more like a team, and our record showed that. We won with a lot of heart, and our conditioning was intense.”
Olson and Techar would run puckless practices at times. The team skated a countless number of garmakers. They did on-ice pushups as well as skating with weighted vests and using heavy pucks.
“That all added up,” O’Brien said. “We were always the team in the third period that beat the snot out of the other team. We bought into it. The conditioning helped. Even to this day, I still lift weights, and I have the mentality to stay in shape. I remember how hard we worked.”
———
It was also about goaltending.
Jimmy Monacelli and Rich Jacklen would alternate games that season, and both of them were spectacular.
“They were interchangeable,” O’Brien said. “It was like having a good starting pitcher. You can win a lot of games with that. They had big shoes to fill for John Hyduke. They had a high bar to reach.”
———
If there was any outside chatter about this team, the players weren’t listening to it.
They knew the character in that room, and nothing was going to stop them from achieving that goal.
“We had a lot of us coming back that next year, so we were excited,” Rue said. “We were expecting good things in 1985. We had a lot of upperclassmen, where as in 1986, I don’t think we expected to have a year like we did.
“Steve (Torrel) was a big part of that 86 team. Somebody like that is a natural leader.”
It all boiled down to one thing — leadership.
“We had a good locker room with all of the older guys,” O’Brien said. “We had all of the right things fall into place.”
———
The Bluejackets started out 9-0, which caught the team off guard.
“I think that surprised both Bill Olson and Bill Techar,” Rue said.
That’s when Hibbing ran into Bemidji, which was led by George Pelawa.
“We were reading the Duluth paper, and they were comparing George to a linebacker on the New England Patriots,” Rue said. “He was the same height and weight, plus, they had a good team.
“They had another kid (Dave Smith), who was short and stocky. He hit Pete Wohlers and separated his shoulder. Once he got moving, you wanted to get away from him. After that game, we were bruised a little bit, but we did get to play them at state again.”
Wohlers remembers the hit.
“I missed three games,” Wohlers said. “He was a good player as well. He was fast. I went to some all-star deals with him. His thighs were the size of my waist. He was an animal, but he was a good guy.”
———
The Bluejackets lost only two games during that regular season and became the only team in Hibbing history to get through the Iron Range Conference undefeated and untied.
“That’s kind of neat,” said Husmann. “There was a legacy of success in hockey there that doesn’t just start at the high-school level. It starts at the Pee Wee level and all the way up.
“We idolized the high-school kids, and to be one of them is wild, too.”
There was one game, in particular, that caught Husmann’s attention.
“We were playing against a city’s team at the memorial arena around Christmas, and we fell behind,” Husmann said. “We weren’t playing well. Mr. Techar let us have it, then we came from behind and won.
“For me, it was a defining game because we came from behind against a good team.”
———
Back in 1967, Hibbing took on Greenway five times and lost four of them, tying one.
The Bluejackets got a little payback in 1986, beating the Raiders four times.
“That was special,” O’Brien said. “We beat them in the Jamboree, then twice during the regular season. The fourth time was in the section. That was a thrill. They had some Division I-level players and some that would play at the professional level.
“We had the right chemistry on our team to beat them four times in a row.”
——
After winning a third-consecutive Section 7 title, the Bluejackets were about to face familiar foes in the state quarterfinals — Bemidji and Pelawa — who was drafted by the Calgary Flames with the 16th pick.
If that wasn’t tough enough, Hibbing had to get over any jitters it might face taking the ice at the St. Paul Civic Center.
Sullivan had never experienced that atmosphere before. It hit him like a ton of bricks, but he’ll never forget that moment when the team stepped on the ice.
“Coming out of the locker room and seeing all of those people in the Civic Center, it was nerve racking,” Sullivan said. “I remember how fun it was. It was North vs. North, and the people were cheering for both of us.”
The whole team was nervous, but they were looking forward to the rematch with the Lumberjacks.
“We got our butts kicked in that first game,” O’Brien said. “They beat us physically by pounding us into the ice. We thought we were prepared for that game until we played them.”
———
Pelawa made his presence felt in the first period, which is something Husmann will never forget.
“He knocked me out,” Husmann said. “Earlier in the season, I knocked him down. He must have kept my number because on that first shift, he got a penalty for checking me from behind.”
Hibbing’s first power-play unit couldn’t score, then Husmann’s unit took the ice.
“After he got out of the box, he knocked me out,” Husmann said. “My memory was waking up and figuring out what was going on. I thought I was at the Kelly Lake rink. I had to ask the coach what was going on.”
With today’s concussion protocol, Husmann would have done for the game, and probably the tournament, but he kept playing.
O’Brien will never forget that hit. He has the video of it at his home in Milwaukee.
“It was like two oak trees colliding with one another,” O’Brien said. “I vividly remember that. With George, you had to move quickly around him, or he would flatten you. That whole team was physical, but we were up to the challenge.”
———
Tragedy struck later that summer when Pelawa was killed in an automobile accident on Aug. 30.
That news hit Husmann hard.
“I was so proud of George,” Husmann said. “I was looking forward to seeing his career take off.”
Wohlers said, “What happened to George was so sad. He had such a good soul.”
“He was an NHL draft pick and a good player,” O’Brien said. “It’s unfortunate what happened to him.”
———
Hibbing would go on to beat Bemidji 4-3, killing off a penalty in the last two minutes of the contest, which set the stage for a showdown against Hill-Murray.
“That whole game against Bemidji was intense,” Rue said. “You’re playing in front of 18,000 people, and you can’t get any higher stakes than that. It felt good beating them after they beat us in Bemidji.
“We were one game away from the state championship game.”
Hibbing went ahead with about eight minutes left, then hung on to advance into the semifinals.
“They were putting pressure on us,” Wohlers said. “The place was going wild. It was cool to get that win.”
———
It was a North vs. South matchup as the Bluejackets took on the Pioneers in the semifinals.
Hill-Murray knocked Hibbing out of the championship bracket the year before, winning 4-3 in overtime.
This game was riveting, with back-and-forth action.
The game came down to the final five seconds of the contest.
“It was a close game,” Rue said. “It was 5-4, and we had a faceoff in their end. We had three guys in front of the net. Steve took the draw, and it went back to Pete. He had the hardest slap shot on the team.
“He let it go. It was headed for the upper corner of the net. It hit the knob of (Rick) Horvath’s stick and deflected away. That game was draining, and it was devastating. One of the hardest games to get up for the next day was playing for third place.”
———
Husmann was just happy to be playing in that game.
“Had I not been able to play in that game, that would have been a huge missed opportunity,” Husmann said. “It was fun, every second of that game. We kept coming back, and I remember Pete had that slap shot to tie it. He had this bend in his stick. He put every ounce of strength he had into that shot.
“We didn’t stop playing. Everybody was digging deep. Hill-Murray was battling just as hard.”
———
The third-place game was against Duluth Denfeld, which had a future Minnesota Gopher and Hobey Baker Award winner Robb Stauber in goal.
“At that time, you’re not thinking that Robb was going to win the Hobey Baker,” Rue said. “He was just another goalie we were going against, but he was good. It’s tough trying to score on goalies like that.”
Hibbing lost to the Hunters to place fourth.
———
Those Bluejackets could play hockey, but Wohlers will remember something else about that team.
“What I remember about this team is that it had over a 3.00 GPA,” Wohlers said. “I don’t know how often that’s happened. This was a great group of guys. It’s surreal looking back on it.
“Throughout my racing career and the things I’ve done, the state tournaments are some of the best memories I have in sports. We were grinders, and that was gratifying. There was no quit in that bunch. It was a great honor and privilege playing on that team.”
———
That four-year stretch is some of the best hockey the Bluejackets had played, until the 1994 team advanced to state.
“Going to state, you live for that as a kid, and you carry that the rest of your life,” O’Brien said. “That was the pinnacle of Hibbing hockey in the single-division format. We played with the elite eight of the entire state.”
———
There was only one other time that matched that success between the 1982 through 1986 seasons.
“In those five years, those teams won seven games at state,” said Techar. “From 70-74, in that five-year period, we won seven games at state and came home with hardware. Those two five-year periods were the most successful in Hibbing High School hockey.”
