NASHWAUK — If there’s one thing the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School baseball team has to improve upon, it’s finishing games.
The Spartans finished 9-5 this season, but they had leads in games they couldn’t hold.
No. 4 seeded Nashwauk-Keewatin can turn the tables on that beginning today when they open first round Section 7A playoff action against Northeast Range, beginning at 2 p.m. in Aurora.
The Spartans did a better job of finishing in their final two games against Hill City/Northland and Littlefork-Big Falls, but that has to be the rule rather than the exception.
“Character-wise, anytime you’re down, you have to play with the same energy you would always have,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Brian Gangl said. “You have to have that mental toughness that you can always come back in a game.
“The game of baseball can be crazy. Hitting is contagious. You need to have that buy-in.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin has had its ups-and-downs this season.
After starting 2-2, the Spartans had to take two weeks off due to COVID-19 protocols.
That didn’t help Nashwauk-Keewatin’s cause.
“Two weeks off, there’s not a team that wants to do that,” Gangl said. “When we had the quarantine, we came back hungry, ready to play. We came back refreshed. They’ve had experience with that, but we have players that want to play.”
At least the Spartans got to play 10 games after their quarantine period.
That allowed Gangl to do some experimenting with his lineup, especially his defense.
“With our lineup, some guys have been in the same positions throughout the year,” Gangl said. “You find out what the guys are strong at. We didn’t have depth like we’ve had in the past, so we’ve had different lineups defensively.”
The one constant on defense has been Gaige Waldovigel.
“He’s one of the guys that has stepped up and plated multiple positions because he can,” Gangl said. “If they can do that, they’re a valuable asset to this team. They’ve done a wonderful job with that.”
Offensively, Nashwauk-Keewatin has been able to put up double-digit runs eight times this season.
“We’ve hit the ball in our games,” Gangl said. “We’ve played in a couple of games where we’ve scored over 20 runs. Our guys should put their bats on the ball, then we’ll do some good things.
“We have to get up early, then instead of riding it out, we have to keep the gas going. We have to keep the pedal down. You can get complacent. It’s the small things that add up to the big things in this game.”
On the mound, that might be where the Spartans might have some trouble.
Gangl lost starting left-handed pitcher Daniel Clusiau to an injury, and that will be a big loss in this tournament.
“Like any other Class A program, that’s where we’re going to have to play a chess match to see whose arm is feeling good, and whose confidence is high,” Gangle said. “That pace of the game could dictate what we do.
“Losing Daniel, it’s going to affect a lot of things. We’ll have to be looking closely at pitch counts.”
Gangl is hoping his teams’ consistency improves at playoff time.
“It’s putting the bat on the ball and fielding, not allowing four errors and have a team capitalize on that,” Gangl said. “I’m hoping our pitchers can get us into the fourth and fifth innings before I have to switch them. It’ll depend on how the game is going.
“That will be the biggest factor. The first game is the biggest one because it’s single-elimination if you don’t win. We want to be smart, but we also have to be ready for those games. We need to be ready to play.”
As far as the Nighthawks go, Nashwauk-Keewatin already owns an 18-3 victory over them.
That doesn’t mean anything at this point of the season.
“A few years ago, they knocked us out in the first round, and we had a good team,” Gangl said. “We can’t take any team lightly. Northeast Range will come in hungry. It’s anybody's ballgame, whoever is the most consistent at that time.”
