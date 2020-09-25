HIBBING — When Zach Rusich commits to something, he goes all in on it.
When the Hibbing High School junior decided to join cross country in the eighth-grade, being the eighth runner on the team wasn’t good enough for him.
He wanted to make a difference, and four years later, Rusich has left his mark on the Bluejacket boys team.
Whether he’s healthy or not, Rusich doesn’t think about himself. He’s more concerned about the welfare of the team.
“I’d rather see everybody do well,” Rusich said. “Our team hasn’t won anything in a long time. I don’t remember the last time we’ve won a meet, a full 26-team meet, pre-corona. If I can run a fast time for me, and be third, fourth or fifth, it doesn’t matter.
“I want everyone doing well as a group.”
That’s the kind of attitude Hibbing coach James Plese wants to see.
“That’s the message we’re sending out to everyone,” Plese said. “It starts with guys like Zach. He sets a good example. We have to get the complimentary pieces around him, but sometimes Zach does get caught up in worrying about what the team standing is.
“You can’t overthink this, you just have to compete. He’s his own worst enemy sometimes. He’s too intelligent at times. He’s questioning too much.
“You have shut the mind off and run. We have to remind him of that continually.”
Turning it off isn’t easy, but it does have an effect on the way Rusich runs.
“It’s tough because when you run and overthink stuff, you start to get tight, then you slow down,” Rusich said. “There’s a couple of races where I messed it up completely. There’s others where I feel good, and I’ve run my fastest times.
“Once you start, you have to block things out, and not think of anything, which sounds dumb, but that’s the best way I can describe it. It’s hard to overcome. It’s been tough.”
This season, the one thing on Rusich’s mind has been injuries.
He rolled his ankle at practice a couple of weeks ago, and that has slowed his training regimen.
Rusich takes it all in stride.
“It’s tough, but I’m going into my junior season so at least for me, I have another year left,” Rusich said. “You want to do good. You want to do everything you can, then you have to sit down for two weeks.
“It takes four weeks to get that back. I felt goot last Saturday and Tuesday. I’d like to forget about that Hibbing meet.”
That Hibbing meet was Rusich’s first meet back since his injury. He didn’t run well, but Plese said he’s rounding into shape.
“You could tell it was bothering him,” Plese said. “On Tuesday, we ran some speed stuff, and he looked strong. Zach will battle. He was willing to run.”
So much so that Rusich wanted to run in the Titan Invite right after his injury, but in the end, both coach and athlete agreed that it wasn’t the proper thing to do.
“He said he could go out there and run a 20-minute 5K,” Plese said. “My response was, ‘What good is a 20-minute 5K knowing what you’re capable of?’ I appreciated it because he’s gritty, but an 18-minute guy running a 20-minute 5K?’
“If it was his senior year, I get it, but sometimes he has to step back and say, ‘OK, I need to listen to my body and let it heal a little bit.’”
Even Rusich admitted that it wasn’t worth it.
“I had my stuff ready to go, and if Serena (Sullivan) was going to let me run, I was going to run,” Rusich said. “I got there and she said, ‘Why do you have your stuff?’ She wouldn’t let me run.
“It was worthless at that point. If you’re going to break 20, GNK is a great course to do that, but at that point, there’s no point to it.”
The one thing Rusich has done this year is take the younger runners under his wing. He knows they’re the future of Hibbing cross country.
“In our summer runs, he set a good example,” Plese said. “He took the ninth-graders and told them to not burn out too fast, slow it down, rein it in. He’s a smart kid. He knows a lot about running. He’s no nonsense when it comes to running.”
Which is why Plese and his coaching staff do the best they can at keeping Rusich grounded.
“When we try to lighten it up, he tries to keep it too serious at times,” Plese said. “He’s figuring it out. We have to get him healthy again, then he can achieve some of his goals.”
Being a leader is a new experience for Rusich.
“It’s a nice change to be able to try and help more than just yourself,” Rusich said. “It’s helped me because we push everybody. There’s a large group of ninth-grade boys, and they will help push this team for a couple of years.
“It has pushed me, too.”
The goal now is to get Rusich back on track to push Hibbing’s No. 1 runner David Platt, but Ethan Roy is also starting to step up.
“David and Zach play off of each other,” Plese said. “When things don’t play out the way you thought they would in your head, you can’t get down on yourself. Zach has gotten down on himself. Last year, he was our No. 1 runner, but he wasn’t happy with his times.
“I remember saying that David’s injury affected Zach, too. Zach didn’t have that kid to push him. This year, David has come back strong, and Zach has been nicked up. We haven’t caught a break to have them healthy together.”
Rusich is on course for that to happen. His ability to overcome adversity hasn’t been lost on Plese.
“I like the way he’s been able to battle,” Plese said. “He’s willing to run no matter what. That sets a great tone.”
