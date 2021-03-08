Clusiau, Vinopal reach goal of going to state

HIBBING — They both had different motivations, but Maddy Clusiau and Evan Vinopal both accomplished the same goal — going to state.
The Hibbing High School seniors will be competing at that State Alpine Skiing Meet, which gets underway Wednesday, beginning at 10 a.m. at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
For Clusiau, this is a long time coming.
“It’s a goal that I set when I was younger,” Clusiau said. “It’s competitive to go to state in skiing. I’m happy I was able to put two runs together to make it there. There’s such tough competition.
“They’re fast skiers in our section. I had to wait a few years, but I got faster and matured a little more. I was able to make-do and get it done.”
Clusiau said her first run at sections was on her weaker hill, Helsinki.
“It’s steep, so I played it a little conservative,” Clusiau said. “When my second run came along, I knew it was all-or-nothing, so I let loose and had one of the best runs of my lifetime.
“I knew I was close, but not where I wanted to be. I was a little bummed out about my first run. That’s what made my second run so fast. I knew I had to put it all out there, or I wasn’t going to make it.”
Whether she made it to state or not, Clusiau wasn’t going to leave anything on that hill.
“My last run, I felt good to where I knew that if I didn’t make it, I was going to be proud of how I left my skiing career,” Clusiau said. “It was a plus that I was able to make it.I had to hype myself up, get the adrenaline pumping because it was all-or-nothing.”
For Vinopal, it was more about sibling rivalry. His brother, Noah, made it to state last year, and he didn’t want that hanging over his head.
“I didn’t want to get shown up by my brother, Vinopal said. “I had to push myself to the limit. I went. It made me get pumped up to keep going. I finally did it. I surprised myself that I was going.
“It was a shock.”
What was holding Vinopal back?
“I want to say it was certain people saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got this,’” Vinopal said. “I need to have a quiet head, to focus on it.”
That’s because Vinopal is an introvert.
“I needed to get myself hyped up. I don’t like when people say things. It helps me a lot,”
Vinopal said. “It helps me through focusing. It helps me for some odd reason.”
That strategy worked during the Section 7 Meet.
After his first run, Vinopal was in a good place.
He needed some reassurance heading into his second run.
“I went over to my dad (Tony), and he talked me through it,” Vinopal said. “He calmed me down. He kept me going. I tried my best on Helsinki (second run), and it turned out I I was going.
“Knowing I was that close, the pressure was on. I had to calm myself down. That’s what my dad did. He does that a lot. It helps me out. That helped me. When I found out about it, I didn’t want to get my hopes up too high. It was a shock, either way.”
Clusiau is no stranger to state meets. She has been to two state diving meets during her high-school career.
“This is my third time qualifying for a state meet in my high-school career,” Clusaiu said. “I’m excited that it’s in skiing because I have never been there in skiing. It’s going to be on my home hill, which is something I’m comfortable with, compared to diving.
“Diving is more of a mental challenge. You have to be calm when you dive, but with skiing, you have to be super hyped and have a lot of adrenaline. You need that to have a quick run. There’s also the fear of falling and getting hurt. That happens all of the time.
I’m just going to treat it like all of the other meets I’ve done. I’ll get myself hyped up for it. I’m excited.”
This will be Vinopal’s first time at state, and he said he has nothing to lose and everything to gain.
“I have to send it, just keep it going, and show off to everyone that’s there,” Vinopal said. “I hope that it’s an experience that I can remember, to keep lasting me so I can tell my kids when I’m older.
“I’m hoping it’s a fun experience through the whole thing, meeting new people, talking to new people. I hope it’s all fun.”
One thing is certain, both Clusiau and Vinopal are grateful to have this opportunity.
This is the first state competition since activities were shut down due to COVID-19 last March.
“I would have liked a lot more meets just to get into the flow a little more,” Vinopal said. “It was a short season. You had to be there to get ready, be square and all of that. This was a different season with COVID.
“We had a solid six meets overall. It was a short season, either way, which made it that much better, showing up, being there, having the chance to go to state It’s a nice feeling.”
